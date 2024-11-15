Former Boilermakers Hyped Up for No. 13 Purdue vs. No. 2 Alabama
Everyone loves watching a premier matchup in college basketball. And when No. 2 Alabama rolls into Mackey Arena on Friday night to play No. 13 Purdue, a few former Boilermakers will be amped up for the game.
On social media, a handful of former Purdue players sent out posts talking about their excitement for Friday's top-15 clash between the Boilermakers and Crimson Tide. Some of the names include Lance Jones, Ryne Smith and Rapheal Davis.
All three played in some pretty big games during their respective careers in West Lafayette, but these types of matchups always create a lot of buzz.
"I know Mackey is gonna be rocking tonight," Jones wrote on X.
Smith sent out a message that read, "Mackey Arena is BUZZIN right now — can't imagine what it's going to be like come 7 p.m. Need (The Paint Crew) to hit up Harry's (Chocolate Shoppe) before the game, have a few Play Hard beers and be ready to blow that roof off."
Davis posed his excitement in the form of a question, asking everyone, "How Purdue fans feeling about (Friday)?" He also followed it up by saying Mackey was the "Best arena in the country."
Purdue and Alabama both reached the Final Four last season and the two teams played during the nonconference portion of the schedule during the 2023-24 campaign. The Boilermakers escaped with a 92-86 win in a shootout.
Will we see the same level of offensive fireworks in Mackey Arena on Friday night? It should be a fun one for everyone watching.
