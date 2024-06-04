Lance Jones Reflects on Time at Purdue During Pre-Draft Workout with Indiana Pacers
Lance Jones enjoyed a memorable senior season at Purdue, playing a critical role in the team's Big Ten regular season championship and trip to the National Championship game. Now, the former Boilermaker is hoping to get a shot at the NBA level.
Tuesday, Jones participated in a pre-draft workout with the Indiana Pacers. He was pleased with his performance on the court.
"I think it went really well. I feel like me, personally, I competed at a high level along with the other guys, as well," Jones said of his workout in a video posted by the Pacers.
In his lone season in West Lafayette, Jones averaged 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He also shot 41.3% from the floor and 35.7% from 3-point range.
Prior to his time at Purdue, Jones spent four seasons at Southern Illinois. While he developed into a tremendous player with the Salukis, he says his time as a Boilermaker prepared him for the next level.
"I think it helped me tremendously," Jones said. "You know, being at Purdue we go against top competition in the nation, some of the best players. I think it just helped my confidence."
Jones also said that he learned one major lesson from coach Matt Painter during his time at Purdue.
"One saying that stuck with me that he said was make your hard work fun," he said. "That's something I try to take in every day. Everybody doesn't want to practice, have the hard practice, long days. But, I think making that hard work fun is something I took with me and made it easier for me."
Trying to find a spot in the NBA is not an easy task. But Jones continues to work towards his dream and hopes a team takes a chance on him.
ZACH EDEY WORKING OUT WITH RAPTORS: Purdue's Zach Edey will be one of six players to participate in a pre-draft workout with the NBA's Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. The 7-foot-4 center is a projected first-round pick after averaging 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. CLICK HERE