Former North Florida, Columbia Forward Transferring to Purdue
Purdue has landed its second commitment from the transfer portal during the offseason. Former Columbia and North Florida forward Liam Murphy is the newest member of the Boilermakers' roster for the 2025-26 season.
Murphy is a 6-foot-7 forward who averaged 13.3 points and 3.3 rebounds for the Ospreys during the 2024-25 season. He also shot at a 44.3% clip and knocked down 42.3% of his shots from three-point range.
With his size and shooting ability, Murphy likely fills a void left by Camden Heide, who transferred to Texas following his redshirt sophomore season. Murphy also has the ability to drive to the basket, though he's at his best as a spot-up shooter and working in transition.
Prior to his one season at North Florida, Murphy played two seasons at Columbia, suiting up from 2021-23. He appeared in 36 total games and made 26 starts across two seasons. The forward battled through a hip injury during the 2022-23 campaign, playing in just 16 games. He missed all of the 2023-24 campaign.
Murphy bounced back nicely during his lone season at North Florida, posting career highs in points, assists, field goal percentage and three-point field goal percentage.
News of Murphy's commitment comes on the heels of Big Ten Player of the Year Braden Smith announcing his return to West Lafayette for his senior season. The Boilermakers also recently landed highly-touted international prospect Omer Mayer, a player who many believe to be one of the top talents in the 2025 class.
Shortly after Purdue's 2024-25 season ended in a loss to Houston in the Sweet 16, coach Matt Painter and his staff immediately got to work. Just a few days after the Boilers were eliminated from March Madness, they received a commitment from South Dakota State center Oscar Cluff, becoming the first transfer portal addition for Purdue since Lance Jones (Southern Illinois) before the 2023-24 season.
Cluff averaged 17.6 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He adds depth to Purdue's frontcourt and will provide a strong presence on the glass after the Boilermakers struggled in the rebounding category this past year.
With the additions of Cluff, Mayer and Murphy to the roster, as well as returning talent in Smith, Fletcher Loyer, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Gicarri Harris, CJ Cox, Raleigh Burgess and Daniel Jacobsen, there's a lot of optimism already swirling around West Lafayette.
Heading into the 2025-26 season, Purdue will be ranked as one of the top teams in the country and one of the favorites to win a national title.
Liam Murphy highlights (North Florida)
Related stories on Purdue basketball
FANS REACT TO MAYER COMMITMENT: Omer Mayer, the top-ranked international prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, committed to Purdue on Wednesday. There were plenty of strong reactions coming out of West Lafayette following the news. CLICK HERE
MAYER COMMITS TO PURDUE: The Purdue basketball team landed a huge commitment, as EuroLeague star Omer Mayer will join the team as a member of the 2025-26 roster. CLICK HERE
PURDUE-ALABAMA DATE SET: The nonconference basketball game between Purdue and Alabama officially has a date. The Boilers defeated the Crimson Tide in 2024 at Mackey Arena. CLICK HERE