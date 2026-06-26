Former Purdue Basketball Grad Assistants Land New Gigs

Former Purdue men's basketball graduate assistants Carson Barrett and Isaiah Thompson have landed on their feet. After spending two seasons on the staff in West Lafayette, both have earned new gigs with other programs.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Thompson would be joining Micah Shrewsberry's staff at Notre Dame as the player development and recruiting coordinator. Thompson was a guard at Purdue from 2019-22 and was in West Lafayette when Shrewsberry was an assistant coach under Matt Painter.

“Isaiah has been embedded in high-level basketball environments throughout his career,” Shrewsberry said in a statement. “As an outstanding former point guard, he understands the game from a player’s perspective, which will be a real asset for our guys every day. He understands the habits, discipline, and standards that come with sustained success.”

Thompson transferred out for his final two seasons, playing at Florida Gulf Coast from 2022-24. He then returned to Purdue to be a graduate assistant. He worked alongside his brother, current associate head coach P.J. Thompson.

Purdue Boilermakers graduate assistant Isaiah Thompson shoots the ball during practice. | Alex Martin / Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Barrett was named an assistant coach at Appalachian State this week, his first opportunity to be a full-time coach at the college level. He also spent the past two seasons working as a graduate assistant on Painter's staff.

"We are thrilled to welcome Carson Barrett to the Mountaineer basketball family," Appalachian State head coach Dustin Kerns said. "When we look to add to our coaching staff, we look for individuals of high character who understand the daily, relentless work it takes to build and sustain a championship culture.

"Carson fits that mold perfectly. He comes to Boone directly from a culture of elite excellence at Purdue, where he contributed to a program that competed on the sport's ultimate stage. As both a player and a coach under Matt Painter, Carson has seen firsthand the blueprint for national success."

Barrett played for the Boilermakers from 2020 through 2024. He was a member of the 2023-24 team that reached the National Championship Game. He appeared in 28 games across his career. Immediately following his playing days, Barrett became a graduate assistant for Painter.

Purdue named its new graduate assistants earlier

Purdue Boilermakers guard Lance Jones (55) is welcomed back by fans. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Knowing that Thompson and Barrett would have to move on following the 2025-26 season, Painter didn't waste any time finding new graduate assistants for his program moving into next season.

Purdue is bringing back two former players to its staff for the 2026-27 season. Sterling Carter and Lance Jones were named graduate assistants for the coming season.

Both Carter (2013-14) and Jones (2023-24) spent one season playing under Painter. Carter's lone season in West Lafayette was cut short due to injury. Jones was a starting guard for the Boilermakers for the Final Four squad.

The Boilermakers concluded the 2025-26 season with a 30-9 record and won the Big Ten Tournament. They also reached the Elite Eight round in the NCAA Tournament.

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