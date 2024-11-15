Former Boilermaker Brandon Newman Has Big Night for Oklahoma State
Former Purdue player Brandon Newman had a big night for Oklahoma State on Thursday, coming off the bench and playing a big role in the Cowboys' 85-78 win over Southern Illinois.
Newman came off the bench and scored 18 points, making seven-of-nine shots and three-of-four from behind the 3-point line on Thursday night. He was also a nuissance on the defensive end, collecting three steals in the win.
It was the best performance Newman has had this season, although Oklahoma State has only played three games. He also had a solid outing in a win over St. Thomas (Minn.) on Nov. 10, scoring six points, grabbing six rebounds and blocking a shot.
Newman is in his sixth season in college basketball. He began his career at Purdue, redshirting in 2019-20 and playing for the Boilermakers through the 2022-23 campaign. He helped lead the progam to a Big Ten regular season championship and Big Ten Tournament title at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.
Following that season, Newman decided to enter the transfer portal and used his fifth season at Western Kentucky. He averaged 10.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals for the Hilltoppers during the 2023-24 campaign.
When Western Kentucky coach Steve Lutz took the job at Oklahoma State, Newman decided to follow him to Stillwater. Already, the sixth-year senior is making a big impact for the Cowboys, who are 3-0 to start the season.
Oklahoma State returns to the floor on Thursday, Nov. 21 to play Florida Atlantic in the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic.
