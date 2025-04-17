Purdue Provides Positive Injury Update on Freshman Forward Raleigh Burgess
Freshman forward Raleigh Burgess underwent successful surgery on his right leg on Wednesday, the Purdue men's basketball program has announced. He is expected to make a full recovery and be ready to play when the 2025-26 college basketball season rolls around.
"Rising sophomore forward Raleigh Burgess underwent successful surgery on his lower right leg on Wednesday and is expected to make a full recovery in time for the start of the 2025-26 basketball season," the statement from Purdue read.
Burgess appeared in 31 of Purdue's 36 games during the 2024-25 season, averaging 1.9 points, 1.3 rebounds and shooting 53.5% from the floor. The freshman scored a career-high eight points in Purdue's 90-72 win over USC on Feb. 7 at Mackey Arena.
A native of Cincinnati, Burgess was a three-star high school prospect who was ranked as a top-150 player in the 2024 recruiting class. He arrived with a loaded freshman class in West Lafayette that included CJ Cox, Gicarri Harris, Daniel Jacobsen, Jack Benter and Aaron Fine.
Purdue concluded the 2024-25 season with a 24-12 record.
