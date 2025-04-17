Purdue Now Betting Favorite to Win 2026 College Basketball National Championship
Purdue was already among the betting favorites to win college basketball's national championship in 2026, but after a big day on the recruiting front on Wednesday, the Boilermakers are now the favorite.
On Wednesday, the Boilers received a commitment from top 2025 international prospect Omer Mayer, a 6-foot-4 guard who is considered among the best players at his position. Later in the day, Purdue landed a pledge from North Florida transfer wing Liam Murphy.
After those two players committed to Purdue, the Boilermakers quickly became the betting favorite to bring a national title back to West Lafayette, per FanDuel.
Purdue is now plus-1000 to win next year's NCAA championship, tied with Duke at the top. Houston is plus-1200 and Louisville, BYU and UConn are all listed at plus-1600, via FanDuel.
Last season, the Boilermakers finished with a 24-12 record and reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. They were defeated in heartbreaking fashion by Houston, losing 62-60.
From last year's squad, Purdue returns Big Ten Player of the Year and Bob Cousy Award winner Braden Smith, first-team All-Big Ten selection Trey Kaufman-Renn and All-Big Ten honorable mention Fletcher Loyer. The Boilers also return 7-foot-4 center Daniel Jacobsen, as well as forward Raleigh Burgess and guards Gicarri Harris and CJ Cox.
Additionally, the Boilers landed a transfer commitment from 6-foot-11 center Oscar Cluff, who spent last season at South Dakota State.
There's a lot to like about the roster that coach Matt Painter and his staff have assembled in West Lafayette. Will it result in a national championship at the end of the 2025-26 season?
