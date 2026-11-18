Purdue's first five games of the 2026-27 season are in the books, and the Boilers have a 3-2 record. After dropping games to No. 15 Gonzaga and Valparaiso, Matt Painter's squad has gotten back on track, winning the last three contests and generating some confidence before the grueling portion of the non-conference schedule arrives.

It's been an eventful five games, with some highs and lows. Fans haven't needed to make the 32-mile drive from Mackey Arena to Indiana Beach to hop on any roller coasters. But this is still a young team, and there is bound to be some twists and turns along the way.

What has worked for Purdue so far? Where are the Boilers still struggling? Let's look at the good, the bad, and the ugly five games into a new college basketball season.

The good

Lipscomb Bisons forward Luke Jack reaches for a ball controlled by Purdue Boilermakers center Daniel Jacobsen. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daniel Jacobsen's improvement

The brightest spot through the first five games has been the leap Daniel Jacobsen has made from last season to this year. He's been the most dominant player for the Boilermakers and is playing like an All-Big Ten center.

Jacobsen currently leads Purdue in nearly every major statistical category. He is averaging 19.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.2 blocks, and is shooting 67.3% from the field. All of those numbers are team highs through the first five games. All of this after a season in which he averaged 5.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest off the bench.

Without question, Jacobsen has been Purdue's most improved player and has been a huge key to the team's early success. The 7-foot-4 center has been physical in the post and has shown major growth in his decision-making.

Rebounding

This was one area where Painter thought Purdue needed to improve dramatically from the summer. So far, the only team to outrebound the Boilermakers is Gonzaga, narrowly winning the battle on the boards 34-31. In the other four games, Purdue has been the aggressor on the boards.

Painter places a heavy emphasis on winning the rebounding battle. Because Purdue lost so much of its physicality and size, there were some serious questions about how this team would hold up on the glass. There are tougher teams ahead, but so far, the Boilers have held their own.

Purdue only averages 37.2 rebounds per game, but the real story is in the margin. The Boilers are averaging plus-10.2 on the glass against its opponents this season. That number currently ranks 52nd in the nation.

Shooting from the free-throw line

Shooting from the field has been hot and cold for the Boilers this season. What's been consistent, though, has been Purdue's accuracy from the free-throw line. They're hitting at an 82.4% clip as a team, the seventh-best percentage in college basketball.

The Boilers haven't gotten to the free-throw line a ton this season, but they are averaging 21.6 attempts per game. Converting on those opportunities has been critical. Perhaps most impressive is Jacobsen's efficiency from the line, making 86.1% of his tries on 36 attempts.

Having a big man who can hit a high percentage of his free throws is a great weapon. Having a team full of reliable free-throw shooters is even better.

The Harris/West swap

It wasn't a direct swap in which Antione West Jr. replaced Gicarri Harris, but the decision to put West in the starting lineup and move Harris to the bench is a move that has, so far, worked out well for both guys. Oh, and it's worked out for Purdue, too.

Though he technically came off the bench against Ohio, West is averaging 20.3 points per game since entering the starting rotation in Purdue's game against Illinois State. That included a career-high 27-point outing against Lipscomb. Harris scored 23 points, grabbed five rebounds, and dished out four assists against Ohio off the bench, then followed it up with a 16-point night against Lipscomb.

No, I don't expect these two guys to produce at this level every single game, but something has clicked for Harris and West since the change, especially offensively.

The bad

Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) defends against Lipscomb. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive consistency

There have been moments when Purdue's defense has played extremely well. The guards have prevented deep drives or funneled traffic to Jacobsen, who alters or erases shots at the rim. At other times, opponents have been able to get into the paint with relative ease and create open shot opportunities.

Purdue's opponents are shooting 45% from the field through five games, a percentage that ranks 269th nationally. The Boilers have done a good job of taking away the three-point shot, though, holding teams to only 28.3% from deep.

Communication has been an issue on the defensive end for Purdue the last two seasons. If they can clean up some of those miscues, it still has the potential to be a solid defensive squad.

Three-point shooting

The first two games against Gonzaga and Valparaiso really dragged Purdue's percentage into the mud. Against Gonzaga, the Boilers went 5-for-21 from deep. In their second game against Valpo, they were 5-for-28.

Those numbers have improved over the last three games, shooting above 40% in wins against Illinois State and Lipscomb. Over five games, Purdue is shooting 32.8% from behind the arc. That's a number that needs to be higher, especially with the number of quality shooters on the roster.

The ugly

Purdue Boilermakers forward Enzo Shahrvin (18) celebrates a three-point basket. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other bench production

Depth is supposed to be a strength for this team, and perhaps in time it will be. Right now, though, Purdue's bench outside of Harris has not produced much.

Backup fives Enzo Shahrvin and Raleigh Burgess have combined for 10 points and 11 rebounds through five games. Omer Mayer has accounted for five points and four assists since moving to the bench. Freshman Luke Ertel has scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Purdue needs its bench to make strides in November and December before jumping headfirst into Big Ten play. It can still be a strength for the Boilers, but it's a work in progress right now.

Struggling to put teams away

Purdue has started games well this season, jumping out to big, early leads against each of its last four opponents. The problem, though, is that the Boilers haven't been able to deliver those knockout punches early in the second half.

Despite owning a 12-point lead at the half against Valpo, Purdue allowed the Beacons to hang around, ultimately falling in double-overtime. Illinois State had a chance to tie the game with 10 minutes in the second half, despite trailing by double-digits at one point. The Boilers held a 40-14 advantage over Lipscomb in the first half, only to see that lead sliced down to five in the second half.

Purdue has played some talented mid-major opponents early this season, but it still needs to find ways to throw a knockout punch. The Boilers can't allow high-major opponents and Big Ten teams to hang around later this season. That's a dangerous game.

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