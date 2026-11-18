This season was supposed to be the reason Omer Mayer committed to Purdue. With Braden Smith moving to the NBA, this was going to be his year with the ball in his hands. Five games into his sophomore campaign, the point guard is trying to find answers.

Mayer's early-season struggles spilled over into Tuesday night's game against Lipscomb. For a second consecutive night, the sophomore played just nine minutes and missed both of his shot attempts. He's now 4-for-32 this year, fighting to find some sort of rhythm offensively.

"You feel for him. He's a good player," head coach Matt Painter said following Purdue's 95-78 win over Lipscomb. "His actual plus/minus was good in the game. If you look at the time he was in the game, he was a plus-17 in eight and a half minutes."

When the season tipped off, Mayer was Purdue's starting point guard. He got off to a rough start in the opener, connecting on just two of his 11 field goal attempts in a 78-72 loss to No. 15 Gonzaga. It didn't get any better against Valparaiso, finishing the night 1-for-11.

In those first two games, Mayer played 51 combined minutes. In the last three, he's been on the floor for only 32 minutes. He has made just one of his last 10 shot attempts. The point guard hasn't made a field goal in his last two games.

Painter decided to swap out Mayer and insert Antione West Jr. into the starting lineup, a move that has paid off over the last three games. A change to the lineup and limited minutes for Mayer don't mean the coaching staff is waving the white flag on the sophomore guard, though.

Quite the opposite, in fact.

"He's going through a tough patch," Painter said. "As a staff, you keep spending time with him, you keep working with him, you keep watching film, because there's a good player inside there."

Is Mayer putting too much pressure on himself?

Nov 9, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer (17) drives the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This has to be a lonely place for Mayer. He's 6,000 miles away from his home in Tel Aviv, Israel is struggling to carve out a role for himself right now in West Lafayette. Smith, whom he considered a brother, has gone to the NBA. Even though he's just down the road in Indianapolis, the NCAA's all-time assist leader is no longer in the building to restore confidence in his former teammate.

Last year, Mayer averaged 5.5 points per game off the bench in a reduced role. He shot 41.2% from the field and 35.5% from behind the three-point line. It hasn't shown up yet this season, but Mayer can be a legitimate scoring threat for the Boilermakers.

"We've seen him make shots. We've been around him for a year," Painter said on Friday after the win over Ohio. "He can shoot the basketball. It's just hard. Everybody goes through that. You just try to be positive and encourage him."

Through five games, Mayer has scored just 15 points. He has made only one three-pointer and is shooting 12.5% from the field. It's a tough way to begin a season. But Painter and the staff in West Lafayette still have faith that their sophomore guard will turn things around.

"I believe in him," he said. "We just have to keep plugging away as a staff and keep doing everything we can to help him."

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