How Well Did Braden Smith Perform During NBA Draft Combine Testing?

Former Purdue guard Braden Smith didn't waste any time proving he belongs in the NBA. On Tuesday, the two-time All-American put up strong athletic testing and shooting numbers as he tries to work his way up for this year's draft.

Smith, who averaged 14.3 points, 8.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds in his senior season with the Boilermakers, ranked in the top 25 in three athletic testing drills of this week's NBA Scouting Combine. He also ranked in the top 25 of every shooting drills, including a pair of top-five finishes.

The point guard's impressive showing at Wintrust Arena comes a day after his official measurements were listed. He is listed as the shortest player attending this year's NBA Scouting Combine.

Below is a look at how Smith performed during the drill portion of this year's combine. On Wednesday, things switch to competition, with scrimmages getting underway in Chicago.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) shoots a free throw, | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Athletic testing

Maximum vertical jump — 38.5 inches (T-18th)

No-step vertical — 31 inches (T-33rd)

Shuttle run — 2.87 seconds (21st)

Pro lane drill — 10.76 seconds (T-15th)

3/4 court sprint — 3.23 seconds (T-40th)

Shooting

Spot-up shooting — 15/25 (T-21st)

Shooting off the dribble — 20/30 (T-25th)

3-point star drill — 13-of-25 (T-25th)

Free throw shooting — 10/10 (T-1st)

Side-mid-side shooting — 20-of-28 (3rd)

Braden Smith can make an impression in scrimmages

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) passes the ball. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Performing well in all aspects of the NBA Scouting Combine is important, and Smith is off to a great start in Chicago. However, the scrimmaging aspect of the week might be the most important for the former Purdue guard.

Smith is best known for his ability to pass the basketball and find teammates for open opportunities. He operates best with the ball in his hands and is looking to distribute more than score.

In a five-on-five scrimmage, Smith will have the best opportunity to showcase his high basketball IQ and his ability to facilitate. When he sets the tone as a passer, it usually opens opportunities for the guard to knock down open shots of his own, too.

Right now, Smith is projected as a second-round selection for this year's NBA Draft. ESPN has predicted the point guard will be taken No. 40 overall by the Boston Celtics.

This will be Smith's big chance to try to jump up further in the draft and potentially have NBA scouts thinking about taking him in the first round.

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