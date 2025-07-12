How Purdue's Omer Mayer Performed in Israel's Win Over Spain in FIBA U20 EuroBasket
Israel picked up a win in its first FIBA U20 EuroBasket game on Saturday, defeating Spain 79-74. Purdue guard Omer Mayer played more than 30 minutes in the contest, helping his team start the event with a 1-0 record.
Mayer, who averaged 20 points per game during the FIBA U19 World Cup earlier this summer, finished Saturday's game with eight points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals. He struggled to find his shot, converting on just one-of-nine attempts from the floor. The 6-foot-4 guard was five-of-six at the free throw line.
Mayer started for Israel and logged more than 31 minutes on the court. It may not have been his best performance, but he was still able to lead his team to a win.
In the FIBA U19 World Cup, Mayer played in four of Israel's six games. He missed the final two because of a finger injury. Although not many details were provided on that, he did not sustain a fracture and was healthy enough to play in FIBA U20 EuroBasket.
Mayer and Israel return to the court on Sunday to play Finland. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 a.m. ET and the game can be viewed on FIBA TV on YouTube.
