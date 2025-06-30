Australia's Wild FIBA Comeback Sparked By Cameroon Player Dunking on Wrong Basket
Cameroon enjoyed a six-point lead over Australia with 48.9 seconds to play on Sunday during FIBA's Under-19 Basketball World Cup. Throw in the fact that they had possession of the basketball and there was reason to feel really good about the situation. Several things would have to go horribly wrong for them to surrender such a sizable cushion in the final minute. But since you're reading this, you know they did.
In an exiplicable turn of events, Cameroon's Amadou Seini broke to receive the inbounds pass and promptly dunked it through the wrong hoop, cutting his team's advantage down to four points. Austraila would force overtime and eventually emerge with a 101-96 victory.
Now, shooting on the wrong hoop happens on rare occasion in basketball and to be fair, when you see Seini break for the ball, one can understand what the muscle memory was saying. He sets a screen and immediately slips right toward the opposing basket. It's the same type of action one would run on offense, perhaps even on a out-of-bounds play to get a quick two points.
Only after hanging on the rim was he treated to the realization that he'd scored for the other side.
Really tough break. And probably not something we'll see for a while—at least not in that high-leverage of a situation.