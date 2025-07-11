How to Watch Purdue's Omer Mayer in FIBA U20 EuroBasket
Purdue guard Omer Mayer has another FIBA event on his schedule before he makes the trip to West Lafayette. Beginning this weekend, the 6-foot-4 star will play with Israel in the FIBA U20 EuroBasket, with the team's first game set for Saturday, July 12.
Israel will play Spain in the first game of group play in the event. The game is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET and it will be streamed via FIBA TV's YouTube page.
Mayer had an outstanding run with Israel in the FIBA U19 World Cup earlier this month, helping his team to a 4-2 record and a seventh-place finish. In four games, he averaged 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.0 steals per game.
In an 86-82 victory over Cameroon in the Round of 16, Mayer scored 33 points, setting a single-game record for the event.
Unfortunately, Mayer's time in Switzerland was cut a little short. He sustained a finger injury after Israel's quarterfinal game against Slovenia, which kept him sidelined for Israel's final two games. There was no fracture found, but Mayer did not play to prevent further injury.
Mayer, who is a four-star recruit and a member of Purdue's 2025 recruiting class, has been participating in FIBA events prior to his arrival in West Lafayette.
Schedule for Omer Mayer, Israel in FIBA U20 EuroBasket
Game 1 (Group A)
- Matchup: Israel vs. Spain
- Date: Saturday, July 12
- Tipoff time: 8:30 a.m. ET
- TV/Stream: FIBA TV on YouTube
Game 2 (Group A)
- Matchup: Israel vs. Finland
- Date: Sunday, July 13
- Tipoff time: 6 a.m. ET
- TV/Stream: FIBA TV on YouTube
Game 3 (Group A)
- Matchup: Israel vs. Poland
- Date: Monday, July 14
- Tipoff time: 8:30 a.m. ET
- TV/Stream: FIBA TV on YouTube
