Steve Nash Argues That Dennis Schröder Is Hall of Famer Despite Lack of All-Star Nods
Dennis Schröder, a Hall of Famer?
That debate hasn't popped up on many radars considering he hasn't won a championship or been named to an All-Star team over his 12-year NBA career. However, it's certainly a conversation when you bring his international experience into play. The new Kings point guard was named the FIBA EuroBasket MVP this summer after he scored 20.3 points and dished out 7.2 assists per game as he led Germany to their second European title and first since 1993.
LeBron James and Steve Nash discussed this summer's EuroBasket in an episode of the Mind the Game podcast released Wednesday. James shouted out Schröder, who he spent time with on the Lakers, for leading the Germany squad and continuing his incredible FIBA career. Nash took it a step further.
"He's a Hall of Famer," Nash said. "Think about it. I mean, he was basically MVP of the world championships, MVP of the Euros, a semifinalist of the Olympics. I mean, that's not a FIBA Hall of Famer, I think that's probably [a Hall of Famer] ... Because it's the totality, people get in for college careers, high school and that stuff so [international play] is a part of the puzzle.
"I mean, pretty impressive. ... Terrific NBA player, but he's not an All-Star, he's not been an All-Star. You can see him playing at an All-Star level on certain nights for sure, but the way he's been able to dominate the international game."
The legendary point guard asked James his thoughts, to which he responded he wouldn't be shocked if Schröder became a Hall of Famer.
Check out the conversation below starting at the 22:30 mark:
Schröder was the FIBA World Cup MVP in 2023 before earning MVP honors at EuroBasket this summer. He was also the Bundesliga Most Improved Player and Best German Young Player in '13 before he came over to the NBA. He signed with the Kings on a three-year, $44.4 million deal over the offseason to become their starting point guard after bouncing around last season with the Warriors, Nets and Pistons.
He was a critical piece to the surprising Pistons' run to the playoffs, averaging 10.8 points and 5.3 assists per game mostly off the bench after he arrived in Detroit at the trade deadline.