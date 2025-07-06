How Purdue's Daniel Jacobsen Performed in USA's Win over New Zealand in Semifinals
Purdue center Daniel Jacobsen saw plenty of playing time in Team USA's blowout win over New Zealand on Saturday in the semifinal round of the FIBA U19 World Cup. The 7-foot-4 Boilermaker made the most of his time on the floor, too.
Jacobsen played 20 minutes in the game, scoring six points, collecting six rebounds, and blocking three shots in USA's 120-64 victory over New Zealand. He was a plus-19 for the game, his second-best plus-minus number for the event.
Jacobsen's big outing against New Zealand came just a day after he played only five minutes in USA's 108-102 win over Canada in the quarterfinal round on Friday. He was on the floor for just five minutes, ending that game with two points, one rebound, and a block.
Through six games, the Purdue center is averaging 6.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game. He has recorded at least one block in all of USA's games at the FIBA World Cup. The United States owns a perfect 6-0 record.
On Sunday, Jacobsen and Team USA hit the floor in Switzerland one last time, trying to bring a gold medal back to the United States. The Americans will play Germany in the championship on Sunday, with tipoff scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. The game will stream on FIBA TV on YouTube.
Daniel Jacobsen highlights
