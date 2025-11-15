How to Watch Akron vs. No. 2 Purdue with TV Info, Key Players and Preview
Purdue returns to Mackey Arena on Sunday, hosting Akron in a Big Ten-MAC matchup. The game features a pair of undefeated teams, as both the Boilermakers and the Zips are 3-0. Who will remain unbeaten after Sunday night's showdown?
Here's everything you need to know about this weekend's clash between Purdue and Akron, who have played just two times before Sunday's meeting.
Akron (3-0) vs. #2 Purdue (3-0)
- What: Non-conference game
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025
- Tipoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876 capacity)
- TV: Big Ten Network
- App: Fox Sports App
- TV announcers: Jack Kizer (play-by-play), Rapheal Davis (analyst)
- Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 84; View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).
- Live stats: Purdue.StatBroadcast.com
- Series history: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Akron 2-0.
- Last meeting: Purdue defeated Akron 98-67 on Dec. 27, 2000, in West Lafayette.
Rankings
Purdue Boilermakers
- Associated Press — Purdue is ranked No. 2
- Coaches — Purdue is ranked No. 1
- KenPom — Purdue is ranked No. 5
- NET — Not available
Akron Zips
- Associated Press — Akron is not ranked
- Coaches — Akron is not ranked
- KenPom — Akron is ranked No. 77
- NET — Not available
Team stats
Stats (per game)
Akron
#2 Purdue
Scoring
99.3 ppg
85.3 ppg
Points allowed
63.7 ppg
69.3 ppg
FG%
48.2%
47.2%
3-PT%
32.4%
41.2%
Rebounds
50.7 rpg
43.0 rpg
Assists
22.3 apg
20.0 apg
Blocks
5.7 bpg
3.7 bpg
Turnovers
8.7 tpg
7.3 tpg
Key Players
Purdue Boilermakers
- Braden Smith, G — Smith is coming off a monster performance against Alabama, scoring 29 points, grabbing seven rebounds, and dishing out four assists. He did most of his damage in the second half, scoring 21 points in the final 20 minutes. There's a reason he's the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year. Through three games, he's averaging 18.3 points, 8.0 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per contest.
- Fletcher Loyer, G — Loyer started the season hot, scoring 30 points in Purdue's opener against Evansville. He's still shooting the ball at an incredibly efficient rate, converting 52.4% of his three-point attempts and averaging 17.3 points per game. He struggled in Thursday's game against the Crimson Tide, but his cold spells usually don't last long.
- Trey Kaufman-Renn, F — Kaufman-Renn made his debut in the game against Alabama and did not disappoint. He scored 19 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, and delivered five assists, becoming just the third player in the last 30 years to post those numbers in a top-10 matchup. Kaufman-Renn gives Purdue a tremendous post presence and another player who can crash the glass.
- Oscar Cluff, C — Cluff looks much more confident and comfortable with each passing game. He's averaging a double-double through the first three games with 10.7 points and 10.0 rebounds per contest. He's also shown the ability to protect the rim on the defensive end, logging five blocks thus far.
Akron Zips
- Amani Lyles, F — A 6-foot-9 senior, Lyles has been Akron's top scorer and rebounder through the first three games. He's scored at least 10 points in each game, including a season-high 22 in an 85-71 victory over James Madison. He's averaging 16.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, and is shooting 68% from the floor.
- Evan Mahaffey, G —Mahaffey spent two years at Ohio State before transferring to Akron. He can do everything on a basketball court, averaging 10.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game. He's a big guard at 6-foot-6 and creates plenty of matchup problems for opponents, especially as a 40% three-point shooter.
- Shammah Scott, G — Scott is another excellent distributor for the Zips, averaging 4.3 assists per game. He also ranks second on the team in scoring with 14.3 points per contest. He scored 18 points in Akron's win over Penn State-Shenango on Wednesday, his highest point total of the season.
- Tavari Johnson, G — Johnson has been a lethal three-point threat for Akron since arriving on campus for the 2022-23 season. He's a career 44.7 % shooter from long range and is hitting at a 43.8% clip so far this season. He's another one of Akron's skilled scorers and passers, averaging 13.3 points and 4.7 assists per game.
The Coaches
Matt Painter, Purdue
Painter is in his 21st season at Purdue and his 22nd year overall with the Boilermakers. In that time, he's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles, 16 NCAA Tournament appearances, and a trip to the National Championship Game in 2024.
A lot of Purdue's success has come in the last decade, with the Boilers adding four Big Ten championships to their collection since the start of the 2016-17 season. Painter has had four different players win the Big Ten Player of the Year Award five times: JaJuan Johnson (2010), Caleb Swanigan (2017), Zach Edey (2023, 2024), and Braden Smith (2025).
Painter is a Purdue alum, playing under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. After his playing career ended, he jumped right into coaching, working as an assistant at Washington & Jefferson (Division III) and Barton (Division II) before getting a job at Eastern Illinois (1995 to 1998). Painter then joined former Purdue assistant coach Bruce Weber at Southern Illinois as an assistant from 1998 through 2003. Painter then became head coach of the Salukis for the 2003-04 season.
In 2004, Painter returned to Purdue as the associate head coach alongside Keady before taking over the program for the 2005-06 season. With a win on Sunday, Painter will secure the 500th victory of his career.
- Overall record: 499-220
- Record at Purdue: 474-215
John Groce, Akron
A Muncie, Ind., native, Groce is in his ninth season at Akron, leading the Zips to three MAC regular season championships and two conference tournament titles. Last season, Akron finished the year with a 28-7 record, winning both the regular season and conference tournament crowns.
Groce has led Akron to the NCAA Tournament in three of the last four seasons and has racked up more than 170 wins in nine seasons. The program has become one of the best in the MAC and a top mid-major.
Groce attended Taylor University in Indiana, which is where he began his coaching career. He was an assistant from 1993 through 1996 before getting an opportunity at North Carolina State. Groce was on staff with the Wolfpack from 1996-2000, then had stops at Butler (2000-01), Xavier (2001-04), and Ohio State (2004-08), working under Thad Matta at each of those destinations.
In 2008, Groce got his first opportunity as a head coach and was hired to lead Ohio University. He spent four years with the Bobcats, where he won two MAC Tournament titles and earned two trips to March Madness. In 2012, Groce was hired to be the head coach at Illinois, where he spent five seasons and posted a 95-75 record.
- Overall record: 351-219
- Record at Akron: 171-88
Preview
Don't be fooled by the name on the front of the jersey; Akron is a team that is capable of giving Purdue a run for its money, even inside Mackey Arena. The Zips rank No. 77 in KenPom and are averaging 99.3 points per game, scoring over 100 in each of their last two contests.
Groce's squad is also an effective rebounding team, especially for a squad that doesn't possess a lot of size. Both Evan and Eric Mahaffey are good rebounding guards at 6-foot-6, and Lyles has been effective on the glass at 6-foot-9. Purdue is going to have to be prepared for a physical battle, especially on the boards.
Much like Thursday's game against Alabama, Purdue is going to have a major advantage in the post, especially with Kaufman-Renn in the post. Between Kaufman-Renn, Cluff, and Daniel Jacobsen, Purdue's primary big men accounted for 38 points and 31 rebounds. They have to bring that same tenacity to the floor on Sunday.
But the real question is whether or not Akron has anyone who can disrupt Smith at the guard position. The answer is no, although they can use size to try and rattle him around the perimeter. As long as the Boilermakers protect the basketball — and they're only averaging 7.3 turnovers per game — they should be able to leave Mackey Arena with a 4-0 record before heading to the Bahamas.
But like the game against Oakland a week ago, don't be surprised if this one is closer on the scoreboard than you expect.
