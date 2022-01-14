How to Watch No. 7 Purdue Basketball's Game Against Nebraska on Friday

Purdue basketball is back at Mackey Arena against Nebraska after its road matchup with Michigan was postponed. Here's how to watch, with gametime and TV information, the latest on the point spread and more.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After an unexpected break, the No. 7-ranked Purdue basketball team is back at Mackey Arena for a matchup with Nebraska. The tean was scheduled to play Michigan on Tuesday, but the game was postponed due to health and safety concerns within the Wolverines' program. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Boilermakers enter the matchup with a 13-2 overall record, while the Cornhuskers sit at just 6-11. Purdue has an undefeated 9-0 mark against Nebraska at home.

The team has started 2-2 or better in Big Ten play in 15 of the 17 years under head coach Matt Painter. Since Feb. 1 of last season, Purdue and Loyola Chicago are the only teams without a double-digit loss

Here's everything you need to know about the Purdue Boilermakers' game with the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday:

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Who: No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers (13-2) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-11)

No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers (13-2) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-11) When: 6:30 p.m. ET, Friday, Jan. 14.

6:30 p.m. ET, Friday, Jan. 14. Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind.

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind. TV: FOX Sports 1

FOX Sports 1 Announcers: Brandon Gaudin and Nick Bahe

Brandon Gaudin and Nick Bahe Radio: Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette and 1260 AM in Indianapolis). Satellite: XM 196, SXM App 958

Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette and 1260 AM in Indianapolis). Satellite: XM 196, SXM App 958 Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman and Bobby Riddell

Point Spread: Purdue enters the game as a 20-point favorite over Nebraska, according to SISportsbook.com. The over/under is 155.5.

Last year's records: Purdue was 18-10 last season, and 13-6 in the Big Ten. in the postseason, Purdue lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, and then lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the South Region, falling to No. 13-seed North Texas 78-69 in overtime. Nebraska was 7-20 a year ago and 3-16 in the Big Ten Conference.

Poll rankings: Purdue is ranked No. 7 in Week 10 of the Associated Press poll top-25 poll. Nebraska is unranked.

Purdue is ranked No. 7 in Week 10 of the Associated Press poll top-25 poll. Nebraska is unranked. Kenpom.com rankings: Purdue is No. 5 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Wisconsin is ranked No. 156 out of 358 teams.

Purdue-Nebraska Series History

Series history: Purdue owns a 17-6 record against Nebraska, including a 7-0 mark at Mackey Arena. Purdue has won the nine games by an average of 14.9 points per game and all but one of the seven wins have come by double-digits.

Purdue owns a 17-6 record against Nebraska, including a 7-0 mark at Mackey Arena. Purdue has won the nine games by an average of 14.9 points per game and all but one of the seven wins have come by double-digits. Purdue vs. Nebraska: Purdue has scored at least 74 points against Nebraska in seven of the last eight meetings.

Recent Games

Purdue's last game: Purdue defeated Penn State on the road 74-67 on Saturday, Jan. 8.

Purdue defeated Penn State on the road 74-67 on Saturday, Jan. 8. Nebraska's last game: Nebraska lost a home matchup to No. 25 Illinois 81-71 on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Meet the coaches

Meet Purdue coach Matt Painter: Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached once season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 368-186 record at Purdue, and is 393-191 overall. He is 182-111 in Big Ten games.

Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached once season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 368-186 record at Purdue, and is 393-191 overall. He is 182-111 in Big Ten games. Meet Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg: Fred Hoiberg is in his third season as the head coach of the Cornhuskers. He previously spent five seasons as the coach at Iowa State and owns a 135-112 record overall.

MATT PAINTER, PLAYERS PREVIEW GAME AGAINST NEBRASKA: Purdue basketball's road matchup with Michigan was postponed due to health and safety concerns within the Wolverines' program. As a result, the team had extra time to prepare for a home game with Nebraska at Mackey Arena on Friday.

NEBRASKA FALTERS AGAINST ILLINOIS: Nebraska lost a home matchup with No. 25 Illinois on Tuesday night 81-71. The Cornhuskers were led by freshman guard Bryce McGowens, who scored 19 points. The team will play No. 7 Purdue at Mackey Arena on Friday.

PURDUE PREPARING FOR NEBRASKA: Purdue basketball followed its home loss to Wisconsin with a 74-67 victory over Penn State on the road, but fell to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 poll. The team will be back in action against Nebraska on Friday at Mackey Arena after its road matchup with Michigan was postponed.

BOILERS FALL TO NO. 7: Purdue dropped to No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after a home loss to Wisconsin. The team followed with a road victory over Penn State, its first true road win of the season. The Boilermakers were among five Big Ten programs ranked this week.

PURDUE, MICHIGAN GAME POSTPONED: Purdue basketball's road matchup with Michigan has been postponed due to ongoing COVID-19 issues within the Wolverines' program. The Boilermakers' next game is Friday against Nebraska at Mackey Arena.

