How to Watch Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic in College Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships
In the final college event of his career, Purdue senior guard Sasha Stefanovic will compete in the State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-point Championships on Thursday night.
Stefanovic will take part in the TaxAct Men's 3-Point Championship. He made 87 of his 229 shots from the 3-point line this season for the Boilermakers, good for 38% from range. The senior will be among four players from the Big Ten Conference participating in the event, alongside Iowa's Jordan Bohannon, Wisconsin's Brad Davison and Illinois' Alfonso Plummer.
The winners of the TaxAct Men’s and Rocket Mortgage Women’s 3-Point Championships will then compete in the State Farm Battle of the Champions.
Here's everything you need to know about the event and how to watch Stefanovic as he concludes his college basketball career:
What: 2022 State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships
When: Thursday, 9 p.m. ET
Where: Xavier University of Louisiana’s Convocation Center in New Orleans
TV: ESPN
Full Event Roster Below
TaxAct Men’s 3-Point Championship
Jordan Bohannon, Iowa
Brad Davison, Wisconsin
Drake Jeffries, Wyoming
Davion Mintz, Kentucky
Alex O’Connell, Creighton
Carl Pierre, Rice
Alfonso Plummer, Illinois
Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue
Rocket Mortgage Women’s 3-Point Championship
Lexi Held, DePaul
Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
Karissa McLaughlin, Marquette
Kelsey Marshall, Miami (FL)
Amber Ramirez, Arkansas
Aisha Sheppard, Virginia Tech
Kendall Spray, Florida Gulf Coast
Deja Winters, Minnesota
Great Clips Slam Dunk Championship
Jalen Adaway, St. Bonaventure
Branden Ellis, Lynn
Sean Miller-Moore, Grand Canyon
Taze Moore, Houston
Alex O’Connell, Creighton
Derek St. Hilaire, New Orleans
Alondes Williams, Wake Forest
