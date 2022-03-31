How to Watch Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic in College Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships

In the final college event of his career, Purdue senior guard Sasha Stefanovic will compete in the State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-point Championships on Thursday night.

Stefanovic will take part in the TaxAct Men's 3-Point Championship. He made 87 of his 229 shots from the 3-point line this season for the Boilermakers, good for 38% from range. The senior will be among four players from the Big Ten Conference participating in the event, alongside Iowa's Jordan Bohannon, Wisconsin's Brad Davison and Illinois' Alfonso Plummer.

The winners of the TaxAct Men’s and Rocket Mortgage Women’s 3-Point Championships will then compete in the State Farm Battle of the Champions.

Here's everything you need to know about the event and how to watch Stefanovic as he concludes his college basketball career:

What: 2022 State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships

When: Thursday, 9 p.m. ET

Where: Xavier University of Louisiana’s Convocation Center in New Orleans

TV: ESPN

Full Event Roster Below

TaxAct Men’s 3-Point Championship

Jordan Bohannon, Iowa

Brad Davison, Wisconsin

Drake Jeffries, Wyoming

Davion Mintz, Kentucky

Alex O’Connell, Creighton

Carl Pierre, Rice

Alfonso Plummer, Illinois

Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue

Rocket Mortgage Women’s 3-Point Championship

Lexi Held, DePaul

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Karissa McLaughlin, Marquette

Kelsey Marshall, Miami (FL)

Amber Ramirez, Arkansas

Aisha Sheppard, Virginia Tech

Kendall Spray, Florida Gulf Coast

Deja Winters, Minnesota

Great Clips Slam Dunk Championship

Jalen Adaway, St. Bonaventure

Branden Ellis, Lynn

Sean Miller-Moore, Grand Canyon

Taze Moore, Houston

Alex O’Connell, Creighton

Derek St. Hilaire, New Orleans

Alondes Williams, Wake Forest

