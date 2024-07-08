Zach Edey Says Grizzlies Fans Already Embracing His Arrival in Memphis
Zach Edey has experienced nothing but love in his short time in Memphis. The Grizzlies first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft says that fans are already excited about his arrival.
In a conversation with Gary Parrish and The Big Interview on Grind City Media, Edey talked about his arrival in Memphis since being selected by the Grizzlies with the No. 9 overall pick. The former Purdue superstar says, so far, it's been a lot of fun.
"It's all in good fun. People smiling, just happy to see me," Edey said. "It was cool, the love that the city showed me. I was out for like 10 minutes walking up and down the street, people were stopping their cars in the middle of the street like, 'Oh, can I get a picture?' Getting out (of their cars). Doing U-turns on the road, putting their cars in park. People (have been) enthusiastic and happy for me to be here."
Edey has enjoyed tremendous success during his basketball career. He transitioned from an under-recruited high school prospect into a two-time Naismith National Player of the Year while at Purdue. He became the program's all-time leading scorer and rebounder and led the Boilermakers to back-to-back Big Ten regular season championships and a trip to the National Championship Game this past season.
In his senior year at Purdue, Edey averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game.
There's been some questions about Edey's game as he makes the move from college to the NBA. Does he have the range to shoot outside of the low post? Is he athletic enough to defend around the perimeter?
Edey answered some of those questions during his pre-draft workouts. We'll get our first glimpse into how well Edey does against NBA-caliber talent this week, as the Grizzlies open up Summer League action in Salt Lake City, Utah.
