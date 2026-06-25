Purdue's Fletcher Loyer, Oscar Cluff Picked Up by NBA Teams as UDFAs

Although they didn't hear their names called during the NBA Draft, Fletcher Loyer and Oscar Cluff will both get the opportunity to prove they belong in the league. The two former Purdue stars were picked up by teams as undrafted free agents.

Loyer agreed to an Exhibit-10 contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, per Law Murray of The Athletic. The sharp-shooter is coming off a four-year career at Purdue in which he broke the program's three-point record, making 309 triples. He shot 41.1% from the perimeter for his career.

Cluff, who spent one season in West Lafayette, will join the Houston Rockets for the NBA Summer League. The big man provided the Boilermakers with post scoring and tenacity in the rebounding department, both skills that can translate to the next level.

The NBA Summer League runs from July 3, 2026 through July 19, 2026.

With Loyer and Cluff getting opportunities as undrafted free agents, all four Boilermakers were picked up by an NBA team in some capacity. Braden Smith was selected by the Chicago Bulls and later traded to the Indiana Pacers with the No. 38 pick in the second round. Trey Kaufman-Renn was picked by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the 59th selection.

Smith and Kaufman-Renn became the first Purdue duo selected in the same draft class since 2011 (JaJuan Johnson and E'Twaun Moore).

Fletcher Loyer senior stats at Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) celebrates. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Loyer was a member of some of Purdue's best teams in program history. He broke the program's three-point record and was an integral piece of the program's success over the last four seasons. Here's a look at his numbers from the 2025-26 campaign (per game):

Points — 14.1

Assists — 2.1

Rebounds — 2.3

Steals — 0.7

FG% — 45.0%

3FG% — 43.2%

FT% — 87.4%

Oscar Cluff senior season stats at Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) drives to the basket. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Cluff was with Purdue for just one season, transferring after one year at South Dakota State. He provided the Boilermakers with an offensive post presence and a strong rebounder. The 6-foot-11 center had a huge impact in the Big Ten Tournament championship run this past year. Here are his numbers from his lone year in West Lafayette (per game):

Points — 10.6

Rebounds — 7.5

Assists — 1.8

Blocks — 0.9

Steals — 0.5

FG% — 68.3%

FT% — 69.9%

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!