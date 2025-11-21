How to Watch No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 15 Texas Tech in Baha Mar Championship Game
The Baha Mar Championship has already delivered two fun matchups. On Friday, we get another one, as top-ranked Purdue will take on No. 15 Texas Tech with a title hanging in the balance.
Both Purdue and Texas Tech are expected to be Final Four contenders at the end of the season, so this should be an exciting matchup from the Bahamas. Here's everything you need to know about Friday night's showdown.
How to watch #1 Purdue (4-0) vs. # 15 Texas Tech (4-1)
- What: Baha Mar Championship Game (multi-team event)
- Date: Friday, Nov. 21, 2025
- Tipoff time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Baha Mar Resort Ballroom in Nassau, Bahamas (2,000 capacity)
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- TV announcers: Chris Sylvester (play-by-play), Kyle Macy (analyst), Ana Bellinghausen (reporter).
- Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 106 or 195; View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).
- Live stats: Purdue.StatBroadcast.com
Rankings
Purdue Boilermakers
- Associated Press — Purdue is ranked No. 1
- Coaches — Purdue is ranked No. 1
- KenPom — Purdue is ranked No. 4
- NCAA NET — Not available
Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Associated Press — Texas Tech is ranked No. 15
- Coaches — Texas Tech is ranked No. 15
- KenPom — Texas Tech is ranked No. 19
- NCAA NET — Not available
Team stats
Stats (per game)
#1 Purdue
#15 Texas Tech
Scoring
86.6 ppg
87.4 ppg
Points allowed
71.6 ppg
72.8 ppg
FG%
48.0%
45.1%
3FG%
39.9%
37.3%
Rebounds
42.2 rpg
42.0 rpg
Assists
20.0 apg
18.6 apg
Blocks
4.0 bpg
2.8 bpg
Steals
4.8 spg
8.4 spg
Turnovers
9.2 tpg
10.8 tpg
Key Players
Purdue Boilermakers
- Braden Smith, G — Smith was awarded the Big Ten Player of the Week after two monster performances against Alabama and Akron. The senior guard scored 29 points, dished out nine assists, and grabbed seven rebounds in an 87-80 victory over the Crimson Tide last Thursday. He followed that up with a double-double against Akron, scoring 16 points and totaling 10 assists. Smith didn't do much in the scoring category on Thursday night against Memphis, but he dished out 11 assists.
- Fletcher Loyer, G — Loyer started the season hot, scoring 30 points in Purdue's opener against Evansville. He's reached double-digit scoring totals in three of the first four games this year. The senior has also been incredibly efficient from three-point range, knocking down 18-of-37 shots from long range. He scored a game-high 20 points on the first day of the Baha Mar Championship.
- Trey Kaufman-Renn, F — Kaufman-Renn's return to the lineup last week really provided Purdue with a spark in wins over Alabama and Akron. The senior forward recorded double-doubles in each of his first two games and is averaging 16 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game in his three starts. The Boilermakers have certainly improved on the glass since Kaufman-Renn returned from injury.
- Oscar Cluff, C — It only took Cluff a week to get rolling at Purdue. Not only is he effective on the glass, but he's become more aggressive with the ball in the post. He has collected at least nine rebounds in every game and has scored 14 points in wins over Oakland and Akron. For the season, the 6-foot-11 center is averaging 11.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. He's also been a menace defensively, blocking 8 total shots through four contests.
Texas Tech Red Raiders
- JT Toppin, F — Toppin is a National Player of the Year candidate and has played like one to start the season. He's already had a pair of 30-point performances this year and is averaging a double-double with 23.5 points and 11 rebounds per game. The junior scored 21 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and dished out four assists in Texas Tech's win over Wake Forest in the first round of the Baha Mar Championship. His 6-foot-9 frame and athleticism make him a difficult player to defend.
- Christian Anderson, G — It's only been five games, but Anderson looks like a player who has made a tremendous leap from his freshman to sophomore season. He's been an excellent distributor for the Red Raiders this season, but he's also capable of getting buckets. He's averaging 18.8 points, 8.8 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.4 steals per game. Anderson put up massive numbers in Texas Tech's opener against Lindenwood, scoring 34 points, dishing out 11 assists, and grabbing seven rebounds.
- LeJuan Watts, F — Watts arrived at Texas Tech via the transfer portal, spending last season at Washington State. He's a 6-foot-6 wing who can do many things well, though he does struggle with consistency at times. Watts is a good rebounder at his size and can also pass the ball well. He's averaging 12.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and is shooting 48.5% from the floor.
- Donovan Atwell, G — A transfer from UNC-Greensboro, Atwell provides Texas Tech with elite three-point shooting. He's a 40% shooter from distance for his career and is already excelling in that area. In his first five games, Atwell has attempted 43 shots from long range and connected on 21. So far, he's been among the top shooters in the country.
The Coaches
Matt Painter, Purdue
Painter is in his 21st season at Purdue and his 22nd year overall with the Boilermakers. In that time, he's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles, 16 NCAA Tournament appearances, and a trip to the National Championship Game in 2024.
A lot of Purdue's success has come in the last decade, with the Boilers adding four Big Ten championships to their collection since the start of the 2016-17 season. Painter has had four different players win the Big Ten Player of the Year Award five times: JaJuan Johnson (2010), Caleb Swanigan (2017), Zach Edey (2023, 2024), and Braden Smith (2025).
Painter is a Purdue alum, playing under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. After his playing career ended, he jumped right into coaching, working as an assistant at Washington & Jefferson (Division III) and Barton (Division II) before getting a job at Eastern Illinois (1995 to 1998). Painter then joined former Purdue assistant coach Bruce Weber at Southern Illinois as an assistant from 1998 through 2003. Painter then became head coach of the Salukis for the 2003-04 season.
In 2004, Painter returned to Purdue as the associate head coach alongside Keady before taking over the program for the 2005-06 season. In a win over Akron on Nov. 16, 2025, Painter won his 500th career game as a head coach.
- Overall record: 501-220
- Record at Purdue: 476-215
Grant McCasland, Texas Tech
McCasland is in his third year at Texas Tech and already has Lubbock talking about another Final Four appearance. He's guided the Red Raiders to a pair of NCAA Tournament trips in his first two years, which included a run to the Elite Eight during a 28-9 season in 2025.
McCasland spent the first decade of his coaching career at the junior college and Division II levels. He was the head coach at Midland College from 2004-09, posting a 142-32 record and winning the NJCAA national championship in 2007. He then moved on to Midwestern State, where he spent two seasons and led the program to back-to-back Elite Eight appearances in the Division II tournament.
In 2011, McCasland joined a Division I staff for the first time in his career, working under Scott Drew at Baylor until 2016. He then had a one-year stop as the head coach at Arkansas State during the 2016-17 campaign, finishing that season with a 20-12 record.
McCasland was named the head coach at North Texas in 2017 and spent six seasons with the Mean Green. In that stretch, he led the team to an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2021 and an NIT championship in 2023.
Teams coached by McCasland have all won at least 20 games each year. He's never had a losing record in 17 seasons at the JuCo, Division II, and Division I levels.
- Overall record: 210-98
- Record at Texas Tech: 55-21
Preview
The beauty of the multi-team events is that there are opportunities to see a potential Final Four matchup in November. That's what we're getting Friday night in the Baha Mar Championship with Purdue and Texas Tech.
Both the Boilermakers and Red Raiders had to win hard-fought games on Thursday to advance to the championship round. Purdue fended off Memphis 80-71, and Texas Tech squeaked past Wake Forest 84-83. It sets up a matchup between a pair of National Player of the Year candidates in Smith and Toppin.
There are a lot of similarities between Purdue and Texas Tech. Both teams are shooting at a high clip, crashing the glass, and doing an excellent job distributing the ball. The Red Raiders are a little bit more aggressive defensively and are capable of forcing more turnovers. The Boilermakers have slightly better rim protection with Cluff and Daniel Jacobsen anchoring down the center position.
A battle in the post between Toppin and Purdue's bigs is going to be something to keep an eye on. Purdue likes to double the post and will have the size advantage on the Red Raiders down low. If the goal is to keep Toppin from beating them, then there may be opportunities for others to step up.
But that's not the only interesting battle worth watching. Anderson and Smith are both well-rounded point guards, capable of doing everything on the court. How quickly will Texas Tech try to get the ball out of Smith's hands? Can Purdue keep Anderson from getting into a rhythm from the distribution standpoint?
This game presents several interesting individual matchups. It could be one of the more intriguing games of the college basketball season to date.
