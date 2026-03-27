How to Watch Purdue's Elite Eight Game vs. Arizona Live

Purdue and Arizona are both one step closer to reaching the Final Four. On Saturday night, the top two seeds in the West Region will meet for a chance to play in Indianapolis next weekend, keeping their hopes of a national championship alive.

The Boilermakers earned a spot in the Elite Eight with a thrilling 79-77 victory over Texas on Thursday night. Arizona's win over Arkansas was much less dramatic, pummeling the Razorbacks 109-88 to get within one victory of the Final Four.

Saturday's matchup should be fun and entertaining. Here's everything you need to know for the showdown between the Boilermakers and Wildcats.

#2 Purdue (30-8) vs. #1 Arizona (35-2)

Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) reacts after a play. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

What : Elite Eight (NCAA Tournament)

: Elite Eight (NCAA Tournament) Date : Saturday, March 28, 2026

: Saturday, March 28, 2026 Tipoff time : 8:49 p.m. ET

: 8:49 p.m. ET Location : SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. (19,000)

: SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. (19,000) TV : TBS/truTV

: TBS/truTV TV announcers : Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst), Allie LaForce (reporter)

: Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst), Allie LaForce (reporter) App : March Madness

: March Madness Radio : Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); View all listings: CLICK HERE

: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); View all listings: CLICK HERE Radio announcers : Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).

: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer). National radio : Westwoodonesports.com (SiriusXM channel 201 or 208)

: Westwoodonesports.com (SiriusXM channel 201 or 208) National announcers : Ryan Radtke (play-by-play), P.J. Carlesimo (analyst)

: Ryan Radtke (play-by-play), P.J. Carlesimo (analyst) ESPN matchup predictor: Arizona has a 63% chance of victory vs. Purdue

Team stats

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) shoots over Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark (12). | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Stats (per game) #2 Purdue #1 Arizona Scoring 82.1 86.7 Points allowed 70.3 68.9 FG% 49.9% 50.2% 3FG% 37.9% 36% Rebounds 35.2 42.8 Assists 19.7 16.7 Steals 7.4 5.5 Blocks 2.8 4.4 Turnovers 8.9 10.8

Quick storylines

Purdue's senior class looking to return to Final Four

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter and forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) are seen during a timeout. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

This is the last ride for Purdue seniors Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Fletcher Loyer. This trio has spoken openly about its goal of returning to the Final Four and winning a national championship since the offseason.

All three players were members of Purdue's 2024 national runner-up squad, coming up one win short of a title. They have spent their entire careers in West Lafayette and are trying to cap their time with the program by reaching college basketball's pinnacle event again.

If Purdue does return to the Final Four, it will be the program's second trip in three years. That's a pretty impressive accomplishment, especially after waiting 44 years since its previous appearance (1980).

Arizona seeks first Final Four in over two decades

Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts during the first half of the game. | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona is considered one of the bluebloods of college basketball, but it hasn't made a Final Four since 2001, when it reached the National Championship Game. It has made multiple runs to the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight, but hasn't been able to get over the hump in recent years.

The Wildcats have had one of the best — if not the best — teams in college basketball this season. They have three projected first-round NBA Draft picks in Brayden Burries, Koa Peat and Motiejus Krivas. This squad has the potential to win it all.

Getting to the Final Four would also be a monumental accomplishment for head coach Tommy Lloyd, who is just in his fifth season leading Arizona.

Players to watch

Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) dribbles the ball. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Braden Smith, G — The All-American point guard has delivered in March, breaking the NCAA assist record in round one against Queens. He's averaging 18 points and seven assists per game in March Madness, fueling Purdue's offense. He has struggled with his shot, though, hitting below 31% of his three-point attempts.

Trey Kaufman-Renn, F — Kaufman-Renn has been a huge piece of Purdue's postseason success, both in the Big Ten Tournament and in the NCAA Tournament. The senior forward is averaging a team-high 21.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per contest. Kaufman-Renn was responsible for the game-winning tip-in against Texas in the Sweet 16.

Fletcher Loyer, G — Purdue's three-point success has been largely due to Loyer. The senior guard has made four three-pointers in each of the team's first three NCAA Tournament games and is shooting 60% from behind the arc. He's also averaging 18.6 points per game for the Boilermakers.

Oscar Cluff, C — Cluff provides Purdue with another big body in the post, something it needs this time of year. He's been on the verge of averaging a double-double through three NCAA Tournament games, posting 9.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. His lone issue has been picking up too many fouls, especially in the last two games against Miami and Texas.

Arizona Wildcats

Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) celebrates after a play. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Brayden Burries, G — Burries has been Arizona's top scorer all season and he hasn't slowed down in March Madness. The freshman is averaging 19 points per game for the Wildcats, but most impressive has been his efficiency shooting from the field, connecting at a 64.3% clip during the tournament. He's also arguably Arizona's top perimeter shooter at 39.5%.

Koat Peat, F — Through three games, Peat has done an excellent job at drawing contact and getting to the free-throw line. He's averaging 13.3 points per game and has scored 16 of his 40 tournament points from the charity stripe. The 6-foot-8 forward has also increased his rebounding average in the postseason, collecting 6.7 boards per game. He had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds against Utah State in the second round.

Motiejus Krivas, C — Krivas is a terrific post player on both ends, but he is a major asset on the defensive side. Through three games, he's erased nine shots and altered several others. Trying to get easy looks in the paint is almost impossible against his 7-foot-2 frame.

Tobe Awaka, F — Arizona has been dominant on the boards all season and Awaka has been the catalyst, bringing down 9.2 rebounds per game. He hasn't had that same type of success in the NCAA Tournament, but he's still averaging 6.3 rebounds to go along with 9.6 points per contest.

Game preview

Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) celebrates with guard Braden Smith (3). | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Get ready for high-level basketball in San Jose. Saturday's Elite Eight matchup between No. 1 seed Arizona and No. 2 seed Purdue should be an entertaining one from start to finish.

What stands out immediately is Arizona's advantage with its size and athleticism. Everyone wearing a Wildcats uniform has good length and can get to the basket. With Burries and Peat anchoring the offense, this is a squad that attacks the painted area, draws fouls frequently and cleans up the glass with Krivas and Awaka.

Arizona doesn't shoot many three-pointers, though, attempting just 16 per game (360th nationally). That should allow Purdue to pack the paint defensively in an effort to keep the Wildcats from driving and getting easy baskets. If they hit shots from behind the arc, the Boilers have to be willing to live with that.

Purdue's ball movement and everyone's ability to hit shots from the perimeter can cause problems for Arizona. The Boilermakers are shooting 37.9% from three-point range, but that number probably needs to be closer to 45% if it wants a shot to take down the Wildcats and advance to the Final Four.

How will Arizona defend Smith? Can Cluff and Kaufman-Renn match the physicality in the post? There are several elements to this game that make it an intriguing Elite Eight matchup.

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