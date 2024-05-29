Incoming Purdue Guard Gicarri Harris Named Male Athlete of the Year by Atlanta News Station
Four-star guard Gicarri Harris has one more award to pack away before heading to West Lafayette, Ind. to begin his college career at Purdue. The incoming Boilermaker was named the Male Athlete of the Year by WSB-TV, an Atlanta news station.
Harris was named the Male Athlete of the Year after an outstanding career at Grayson High School (Loganville, Ga.). He is the school's all-time leading scorer and was a three-year captain on the basketball team.
Harris also led Grayson to a state championship this past season.
"I came here as a freshman just working on my game every single day," Harris said after receiving the honor. "It taught me new things every single day that I can put onto the court and they taught me how to be a better person off the court, as well."
Harris is considered one of the top prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. Per 247Sports, the 6-foot-4 guard ranks as the No. 66 overall player in the cycle. He's part of a six-man Purdue recruiting class that ranks No. 11 nationally.
As talented as Harris is on the court, Grayson coach Geoffrey Pierce says it's the personality and kindness he'll miss the most with the guard leaving for college.
"Really good teammate. One of the best teammates I've ever coached," Pierce said. "He's very aware of what his teammates need to be successful and he's always willing to do that.
"That's what I'm probably gonna miss the most about him, just how good of a person he is."
Harris joins a Purdue squad that reached the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season. The Boilers have won back-to-back Big Ten regular season titles and went 34-5 a season ago.
