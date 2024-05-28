Recruiting Network Gives Incoming Purdue Center Daniel Jacobsen Major Rankings Bump
At this point, it doesn't really matter, but incoming Purdue center Daniel Jacobsen has received a major ratings boost from 247Sports after his performance at the USA Basketball U18 National Team training camp over the weekend. The recruiting network bumped the 7-foot-3 center up to a four-star prospect after showcasing his impressive set of skills in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Jacobsen was one of 12 players named to the Men's U18 National Team, which heads to Buenos Aires, Argentina next week to compete in the 2024 AmeriCup.
After Jacobsen was officially named to the roster, 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein revealed that the 7-foot-3 incoming freshman received a ratings bump. He also became a four-star prospect.
"Because Jacobsen has not yet arrived on Purdue's campus, we considered it both fair game and completely deserved, based on what we saw this week, to adjust his final ranking (to be clear, we will never been an outlet that changes rankings after kids arrive on campus in an effort to make ourselves look more accurate)," Finkelstein wrote.
"So, we're bumping him up into the top-15 center prospects in the national class of 2025 and a top-100 prospect in the country. The future Boilermaker now ranks as the No. 86 prospect in the country."
Jacobsen was previously a three-star prospect in Purdue's 2024 recruiting class. The incoming group of Boilermakers is one of Matt Painter's strongest recruiting classes.
During his time in Colorado Springs, Jacobsen impressed on both ends of the court.
"Defensively, he put his body in front of drivers and contested plays at the rim, particularly when rotating from the weak-side of the floor," Finkelstein wrote.
"Offensively, he was trying to dunk everything. And even when he couldn't, he showed quick finishing ability around the paint. He worked for deep catches when playing with his back to the basket and then elevated into his baby hooks. He also made a couple of impressive quick passes from various spots on the floor."
Jacobsen and the U18 National Team will compete in the AmeriCup from June 3-9.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PURDUE TO PLAY ALABAMA: Purdue and Alabama have agreed to a home-and-home series over the next two seasons. Both the Boilermakers and Crimson Tide reached the Final Four last season. Purdue and Alabama played last season in Toronto, with the Boilers posting a 92-86 victory. CLICK HERE
CELEBRATING KEADY'S FINAL FOUR PRESENCE: Gene Keady has been an iconic figure at Purdue for decades. On Tuesday, the legendary Boilermakers coach celebrated his 88th birthday. What better way to enjoy the day than celebrate his presence during Purdue's run to the Final Four. CLICK HERE