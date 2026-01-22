Jack Benter Has Become Purdue's Ultimate Glue Guy

When I walked out of Purdue's first practice over the summer, I walked away with one primary thought: Jack Benter was everywhere. It was just one afternoon on Cardinal Court, but you could tell the redshirt freshman had a bright future. How quickly he would get his opportunity was still a big question, though.

It turns out, Benter didn't have to wait long for his chance. After utilizing a redshirt season in his first year on campus, the 6-foot-6 Brownstown native has solidified himself as Purdue's ultimate "glue guy," and one of the most important bench players on the roster.

There may not be a better example of Benter accepting that role than in Purdue's 69-64 win over USC in Los Angeles on Saturday. The redshirt freshman finished the game with five points, seven rebounds, and two assists, but it was a series of plays during a 59-second stretch in the second half that helped the Boilermakers squeak out a victory.

Starting at the 8:46 mark in the second half, Benter drilled a game-tying three-pointer, stole a loose ball, had an assist to Trey Kaufman-Renn, and took a charge. Without him on the floor in that period, Purdue may have had an 0-2 trip on the West Coast.

"I thought he did a great job," coach Matt Painter said after the game. "He was around the basketball, he took that charge, which I thought was a big play in the game. He just did a really good job of knowing what's going on out there defensively ... good player, he's going to be a really good player for us. Doesn't have a long runway right now, but in time he will."

Benter's performance against USC wasn't his most productive in the box score, but he played a critical role in Purdue winning the basketball game. He always seemed to make the right play, a microcosm of what he's done for the Boilermakers all year long.

Making the most of the opportunity

Purdue Boilermakers guard Jack Benter (14) shoots the ball | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

One of Painter's favorite quotes when talking about player production is, "It's hard to be consistent with inconsistent minutes." Perhaps Benter's numbers vary on a game-to-game basis, but he might be the one Boilermaker off the bench who has bucked that trend.

Benter has big scoring nights this season. He went off for 20 points in a 101-60 win over Kent State. He scored 11 points in three different games — twice as the starter in place of Trey Kaufman-Renn in games against Evansville and Oakland to begin the year, and again on Dec. 20 against Auburn in the Indy Classic.

So, yes, when the redshirt freshman gets extended minutes, he's capable of putting up big numbers. But Benter's production in limited minutes can be found in the details more than the box score. He's always a player who makes the right decision and gives maximum effort on the floor.

Benter is a reincarnation of some of the all-time great glue guys in Purdue's history: Brian Cardinal, Dakota Mathias and Grady Eifert immediately come to mind. He's perfected the art of taking a charge, a near impossibility in today's game. The forward always seems to be in the correct spot defensively, and makes decisions quickly, not carelessly, on the offensive end.

Benter doesn't get a ton of shot opportunities, but when he does, he's been effective. He's shooting 54.7% from the floor and is a 50% three-point shooter. There was a stretch where he made 10 consecutive shots from behind the arc over a three-game span, setting a new program record.

Yes, Benter's production this season is a reason to be excited about his future in West Lafayette. But it's also providing the Boilermakers with a great spark off the bench right now.

Benter's versatility is an asset

Purdue Boilermakers guard Jack Benter (14) passes the ball. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Perhaps the thing that surprised me most after that lone summer practice was when Painter confirmed that Benter would play the four spot for the Boilermakers. At 6-foot-6, I had questions as to how that might work, especially for a redshirt freshman who had not played in a college basketball game.

I get it now.

Benter may not have the traditional size to play that spot, but his effort, athleticism and IQ make up for it. His ability to shoot from three spaces the floor offensively, creating a new look for Purdue when Kaufman-Renn is out of the game.

He's always in the right position defensively, too. Benter stays in front of his man, forcing players into turnovers or taking charges much more frequently than he's given credit. For a kid who played point guard at times as a high schooler, playing the four in the Big Ten seemed like a daunting challenge.

Benter has embraced it with open arms.

Averaging less than 15 minutes per game and posting 5.3 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest, Benter isn't going to be on anyone's Sixth Man of the Year list. He's not a player who ever gets more recognition than Purdue's "Big Three" of Kaufman-Renn, Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer. That doesn't mean his role isn't important, though.

You could argue that Benter has had one of the most impactful roles in Purdue's 17-2 start this year. Every great team needs superstars, yes, but it also needs a guy like Benter who does whatever he's asked to win basketball games.

