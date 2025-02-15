John Tonje, Hot-Shooting Badgers Bury Boilers in Mackey Arena
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue understood the talent level of guard John Tonje entering Saturday's game. The Boilermakers knew Wisconsin was capable of lighting it up from 3-point range like a cigarette in a 1940s film. But, in the second half, they still couldn't slow down the Badgers.
Tonje went off for a game-high 32 points, leading No. 16 Wisconsin to a 94-84 victory over No. 7 Purdue inside Mackey Arena. But it wasn't just the sixth-year senior who had a big day, the Badgers got production from everyone.
Max Klesmit finished the afternoon with 17 points, Nolan Winter added 12 and John Blackwell and Jack Janicki each had 11. As a team, the Badgers were 12-of-30 from 3-point range, but connected of 20-of-22 attempts inside the arc.
One of the greatest variables in Purdue's loss on Saturday? It forced Wisconsin into just three turnovers.
"When you look at it, we've been able to force turnovers, and when you can force turnovers and get into transition and turn those into points — when you can't, now you're going to have to play the whole possession out and get a stop," coach Matt Painter said. "Their ability to break us down off the dribble and take us I thought was really hard for us. We had to do a better job guarding the basketball and we just didn't."
Wisconsin shot the ball well in the first half, hitting on 51.9% of its shots from the floor. But the Badgers were virtually unguardable in the second half, connecting at a 72% rate.
Although Purdue had some empty possessions at critical times, the offense wasn't really the problem. Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 30 points while making 12-of-16 shots from the floor. Fletcher Loyer had 15 and CJ Cox ended with 13.
As a team, Purdue shot 51.8% from the floor and knocked down 10-of-22 attempts from long range. Braden Smith was finding his teammates left and right, dishing out 12 assists.
The trouble, clearly, was on the defensive end.
"We're just not mentally staying locked in," Smith said. "I think we're having a lot of breakdowns. We just have to get back to what got us to the point of winning and knowing what to do."
But it wasn't just Wisconsin's ability to knock down shots on Saturday. Yes, the Badgers made some tough ones, but the Boilermakers struggled to stay in front of the basketball and keep Wisconsin out of the lane.
Too often, those drives led to easy baskets, open 3-point attempts or fouls. It wasn't as if Purdue didn't know the scouting report, it just came down to a lack of execution.
"We talked about not letting Tonje, Klesmit, Blackwell — guys that really drive it — get into the paint, because it collapses our defense and they get their kick-out threes," Loyer said. "Not guarding the ball 1-on-1 ... tonight we let them get in the paint."
Saturday's loss was a big hit to Purdue's Big Ten title chances, though it's not out of the picture. At 11-4, the Boilermakers are one game behind Michigan (11-2) in the conference standings. But the schedule doesn't get any easier.
After dropping games to Michigan and Wisconsin, Purdue must now go on the road for a pair of games next week, playing Michigan State on Feb. 18 and Indiana on Feb. 23.
It's not much time to recover after a pair of heartbreaking losses, but it's essential if Purdue wants to remain in the Big Ten hunt.
