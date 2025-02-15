WATCH: Braden Smith Delivers Picture-Perfect Pass to Fletcher Loyer vs. Wisconsin
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Delivering perfect passes has become Braden Smith's thing at Purdue, in case you haven't noticed. But the junior guard outdid himself in Saturday's game between the seventh-ranked Boilermakers and No. 16 Wisconsin at Mackey Arena.
In the first half of the weekend's Big Ten clash, Smith collected a missed shot and started to push the ball in transition. On the other side of the floor was Fletcher Loyer, racing to the basket. When Smith spotted Loyer, he delivered a pass that was just out of reach of two Badgers, hit Loyer in stride and got the Boilermakers two easy points.
It was as pretty of a pass as you'll see in college basketball.
Purdue entered Saturday's game with a 19-6 record and an 11-3 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers are right in the thick of a Big Ten title race, hoping to win their third consecutive regular season championship.
