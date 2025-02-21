How to Watch No. 13 Purdue vs. Indiana: TV and Radio Info, Key Stats and More
On Sunday, the in-state rivalry between Purdue and Indiana heads to Bloomington for the rematch. The Boilermakers got the best of the Hoosiers in West Lafayette on Jan. 31, escaping with an 81-76 victory. Can Purdue sweep the season series?
With the win back in January, the Boilers have now won three straight against the Hoosiers. But Indiana is in need of another signature win in hopes of boosting its NCAA Tournament resumé as March Madness creeps closer.
Here's everything you need to know about this Sunday's rivalry clash between Purdue and Indiana.
How to watch No. 13 Purdue vs. Indiana
- Who: No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers (19-8, 11-5 in Big Ten) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (15-11, 6-9 in Big Ten)
- What: Big Ten Conference game/Rivalry game
- When: Sunday, Feb. 23 at 1:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (17,222).
- TV: CBS
- TV Announcers: TBD
- Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette/West Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM Channel TBD; View all listings: CLICK HERE.
- Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).
- Purdue's 2023-24 season: Purdue finished with an overall record of 34-5, which included a 17-3 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers won the Big Ten regular season championship for a second consecutive season and reached the National Championship Game of the NCAA Tournament.
- Indiana's 2023-24 season: Indiana finished the year with a 19-14 record and a 10-10 mark in Big Ten play. The Hoosiers won each of their last four regular season games and defeated Penn State in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. IU was then defeated by Nebraska in the quarterfinals and missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2020-21 season.
- Purdue coach: Matt Painter, 20th season at Purdue (466-211).
- Indiana coach: Mike Woodson, 4th season at Indiana (78-51).
- Series history: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Indiana128-92.
Rankings
- Associated Press: Purdue is ranked No. 13; Indiana is not ranked.
- USA Today Coaches: Purdue is ranked No. 14; Indiana is not ranked.
- KenPom: Purdue is ranked No. 12; Indiana is ranked No. 55.
- NET: Purdue is ranked No. 15; Indiana is ranked No. 58.
First meeting
Purdue def. Indiana 81-76 at Mackey Arena on Jan. 31: The first regular season meeting between Purdue and Indiana at Mackey Arena was a dandy. The two teams traded punches throughout the game, with the contest being decided in the final seconds.
With 5:36 remaining in the game, Indiana owned a 67-61 advantage in West Lafayette. It looked like the Hoosiers might get that signature victory they desperately needed. Purdue stormed back and took a 69-67 lead at the 3:40 mark. The rivals then traded baskets and swapped the lead a handful of times. Back-to-back baskets by IU's Trey Galloway gave Indiana a 76-75 lead with 29 seconds to play.
Purdue got the ball into the hands of Trey Kaufman-Renn, who hit a jump-hook with 11 seconds to play from the free throw line, giving the Boilermakers the lead for the final time. Indiana turned the basketball over on its next two offensive possessions and Purdue escaped with a five-point win.
Braden Smith led Purdue with 24 points and seven assists. Kaufman-Renn scored 23, Fletcher Loyer added 15 and Gicarri Harris gave the Boilers nine points off the bench. Indiana was led by Mackenzie Mgbako, who scored a game-high 25 points. Oumar Ballo ended with 14 points and eight rebounds. Off the bench. Trey Galloway had 15 points and five assists and Luke Goode had 13 points.
Indiana Hoosiers 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Malik Reneau (12.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 2.0 apg); Mackenzie Mgbako (13.0 ppg, 4.8 rpg); Trey Galloway (7.5 ppg, 4.0 apg); Anthony Leal (3.0 ppg, 2.2 rpg).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Kel'el Ware (15.9 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 1.9 bpg); Xavier Johnson (7.6 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.8 apg); Anthony Walker (5.1 ppg, 2.3 ppg); CJ Gunn (3.9 ppg, 1.0 rpg).
- Key newcomers (2024-25 stats): Oumar Ballo (13.5 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 1.5 bpg); Myles Rice (10.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.0 spg); Luke Goode (9.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 40% 3-pt); Bryson Tucker (5.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg); Kanaan Carlyle (4.5 ppg, 1.5 apg); Langdon Hatton (2.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg).
Purdue Boilermakers 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Braden Smith (16.1 ppg, 8.8 apg, 4.7 rpg, 2.4 spg); Fletcher Loyer (13.7 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 45.8% 3-pt); Trey Kaufman-Renn (19.6 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 2.5 apg); Myles Colvin (4.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg); Cam Heide (4.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg); Caleb Furst (5.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Zach Edey (25.2 ppg, 12.2 rpg); Lance Jones (12.5 ppg); Mason Gillis (6.5 ppg).
- Key Newcomers (2024-25 stats): Gicarri Harris (3.7 ppg, 1.6 rpg); Raleigh Burgess (2.3 ppg, 1.4 rpg); CJ Cox (6.4ppg, 2.8 rpg); Daniel Jacobsen (injured, out for season).
Meet the coaches
- Mike Woodson, Indiana: An Indiana alum and former standout player, Woodson returned to coach his alma mater ahead of the 2021-22 season. He immediately found some success, leading the Hoosiers to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in his first two years. In 2022-23, IU enjoyed one of its best seasons in a decade, finishing with a 23-12 record and a second-place finish in the Big Ten standings. Before returning to Bloomington, Woodson spent his entire coaching career in the NBA. He was an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons before landing his first head coaching job in the league with the Atlanta Hawks (2004-10). He was also the head coach of the New York Knicks (2012-14). Woodson is an Indianapolis native and played at Indiana under legendary college basketball coach Bob Knight.
- Matt Painter, Purdue: Painter is in his 20th season as the coach of the Boilermakers and is one of the Big Ten's longest-tenured and most successful head coaches. He's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles and 15 NCAA Tournament appearances in his first 19 years. Painter is also a five-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. In 2024, Painter led Purdue to its first Final Four appearance since 1980 and first trip to the National Championship Game since 1969. Painter, a Purdue alum, played under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. He spent one year as the head coach at Southern Illinois (2003-04) before being named associated head coach on Keady's staff in the 2004-05 season.
