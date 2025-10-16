Latest CBS College Basketball Announcement Involves Former Purdue Star Robbie Hummel
Former Purdue basketball star Robbie Hummel will be part of another network for the 2025-26 college basketball season. On Thursday, CBS Sports announced that the former Boilermaker will work as an in-game broadcaster and studio analyst this season, along with retired Auburn coach Bruce Pearl.
Hummel has been one of the fastest-rising stars in college basketball broadcasting. Throughout his career, he has worked for CBS, Big Ten Network, NBC, and FOX. He is considered by many to be the best analyst in college basketball.
Both Hummel and Pearl will provide coverage throughout the 2025-26 regular season, as well as the 2026 NCAA Tournament.
"[Bruce Pearl and Robbie Hummel] to call CBS regular-season games and contribute to studio coverage, as well as CBS Sports and TNT Sports’ joint coverage of March Madness," CBS Sports shared in a social media post.
This is the latest news involving Hummel's broadcasting career. In July, NBC announced that Hummel would join the NBA on NBC team as an analyst. He will cover both NBA and college basketball games for NBC and Peacock for the 2025-26 season.
Hummel played at Purdue from 2007-12, scoring 1,772 points, collecting 862 rebounds, and dishing out 268 assists during his time in West Lafayette. He was a three-time All-Big Ten selection and was a second-team All-American in 2010.
After landing the NBA on NBC job, Hummel planned to continue broadcasting college games, but expressed major excitement for the opportunity to cover the NBA, as well.
"I love college, I'll still do college games," Hummel said after Purdue's alumni game in August. "But it's going to be a really, really cool thing to be a part of."
Pearl also joining CBS Sports after retirement
Pearl shocked the college basketball world in late September, announcing his retirement from coaching. He had been at Auburn since 2014, posting a 256-123 record and leading the Tigers to a pair of Final Four appearances, including one last season.
The longtime college basketball coach had discussed the possibility of retiring in the near future, but nobody expected it to come so quickly. He'll still be around college basketball for the 2025-26 season, just in a broadcast studio instead of on the court.
Pearl had stops at Southern Indiana, Milwaukee, Tennessee, and Auburn during his coaching career. He won more than 700 games, claimed 10 total conference championships (4 Great Lakes Valley, 4 SEC, and 2 Horizon League), and reached the NCAA Tournament 14 times.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
- MATT PAINTER APPROACHING 500 WINS: Purdue head coach Matt Painter is approaching his 500th career win as a college basketball coach. How soon could he hit that mark in the 2025-26 season? CLICK HERE
- WAS LOYER SNUBBED? College basketball analyst Andy Katz has released multiple top-10 lists prior to the basketball season. Did his latest disrespect Purdue's Fletcher Loyer? CLICK HERE
- BRADEN SMITH BEST GUARD MATCHUPS: Braden Smith is one of the best point guards in college basketball. What are some great matchups the Purdue guard will encounter during the 2025-26 season? CLICK HERE