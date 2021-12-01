Live Blog: Follow Tuesday's Purdue, Florida State Game in Real Time; News & Analysis

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After rising to No. 2 in the national polls, Purdue basketball faces off against Florida State in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Friday night inside Mackey Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

HOW TO WATCH: If you are interested in how to watch from home, simply CLICK HERE for streaming information, starting lineups and nuggets on the game.

Purdue is on a three-game homestand following two ranked victories in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament. The team took down Omaha 97-40 on Friday. The Boilermakers are 6-0 for just the third time under head coach Matt Painter. A win over Florida State would give Purdue just its seventh 7-0 start since 1940.

Here's how our LIVE BLOG works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on rotations, scoring plays and trends. Highlights will be included as they become available.

PREGAME — Purdue is back to the same starting five its used for the majority of the season tonight against Florida State:

Freshman forward Caleb Furst

Sophomore center Zach Edey

Junior guard Isaiah Thompson

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey

Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

