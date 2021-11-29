Report: Florida State to be Without 3 Players in Matchup Against No. 2 Purdue Basketball

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The No. 2 Purdue basketball program looks to improve on its league-best record in the 2021 Big Ten/ACC challenge Tuesday night against Florida State. The game will be broadcast on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET.

But when the Seminoles come to Mackey Arena, they will be without three scholarship players, according to a report from Sports Illustrated's NoleGameday.com.

The Florida State basketball program announced Monday afternoon that senior point guard RayQuan Evans, senior center Tanor Ngom and junior center Naheem McLeod will all be out for various reasons.

Evans, the team's starting point guard, is averaging 7.2 points and a team-high 3.4 assists per game this season. The 6-foot-4 senior has recorded 20 minutes on the floor per contest for Florida State.

Ngom and McLeod are two of Florida State's four players listed at 7-foot or taller. The duo have each contributed about 10 minutes per game so far this season. Now, the Seminoles will be forced to rely on other players in order to slow down Purdue sophomore center Zach Edey and senior forward Trevion Williams.

Standing at 7-foot-4, Edey has averaged 17.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game this season. He is also shooting 75% from the field through six games. Williams has put up 13 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest.

Purdue basketball is 0-4 all-time against Florida State, with three losses coming by three points or fewer. The two teams last met on Nov. 30, 2019 in Destin, Florida, with the Seminoles taking a 63-60 overtime victory.

Florida State enters the matchup at 5-1 on the season. Purdue, which sits at 6-0, will look to continue its undefeated start to the year.

