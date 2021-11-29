Purdue Moves to No. 2 in AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll, Duke Takes No. 1 Spot

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Sitting at 6-0 on the season, Purdue basketball just misses out on the No. 1 spot in the AP top 25 poll. The Boilermakers jumped to No. 2 this week, but Duke catapulted to the top of the rankings after defeating Gonzaga 84-81 on Friday.

Purdue received nine first-place votes.

Purdue was previously ranked third in the poll, and Gonzaga dropped to No. 3. The Boilermakers defeated the University of Omaha 97-40 on Friday at Mackey Arena.

The team was victorious at the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Conn., claiming victories over North Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 20, and Villanova on Sunday Nov. 21.

Dating back to the 1950-51 college basketball season — the first year of the AP Poll — Purdue has ranked as high as No. 2 most recently in 1988. The longest the Boilermakers were ranked No. 2 was for five straight weeks from Feb. 8 to March 7, 1988.

Purdue is one of four Big Ten teams in the poll, which includes Michigan State at No. 22, Wisconsin at No. 23 and Michigan at No. 24. Illinois fell out of the poll, but are still receiving votes. Ohio State, Indiana and Iowa are also receiving votes.

AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll, Nov. 29

Here is the Week 4 Associated Press top-25 college basketball poll, with Big Ten teams in bold.

Duke (7-0) Purdue (6-0) Gonzaga (6-1) Baylor (7-0) UCLA (6-1) Villanova (4-2) Texas (4-1) Kansas (5-1) Kentucky (5-1) Arkansas (6-0) Arizona (6-0) BYU (6-0) Tennessee (4-1) Florida (6-0) Houston (5-1) Alabama (6-1) Connecticut (6-1) Memphis (5-1) Iowa State (6-0) USC (6-0) Auburn (5-1) Michigan State (5-2) Wisconsin (5-1) Michigan (4-2) Seton Hall (5-1)

Others receiving votes:

Illinois 111, St. Bonaventure 106, LSU 93, Ohio State 75, Indiana 63, Colorado State 59, Xavier 46, Texas Tech 34, Marquette 23, North Carolina 9, Iowa 9, San Francisco 7, Loyola Chicago 3, Virginia Tech 3, Louisville 2, Wake Forest 2, Iona 1, Ohio 1

