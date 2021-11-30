How to Watch No. 2 Purdue's Basketball Game With Florida State On Tuesday Night

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The No. 2-ranked Purdue basketball program continues a three-game homestand Tuesday night at Mackey Arena with a matchup against Florida State in the 2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The Boilermakers are 6-0 for the first time since the 2015-16 season, while the Seminoles enter with a 5-1 overall record. Purdue owns a Big Ten-best 11-9 overall record in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Boilermakers have won six straight home games in the event by a combined 86 points.

Purdue is ranked No. 2 for the first time since the 1987-88 season, when it spent five weeks in a row ranked that high. This is the 11th week all-time that Purdue has been ranked No. 2.

LIVE BLOG: When the game starts, flip over here to our blog and follow the game in real time, with news and opinion. CLICK HERE

Here's everything you need to know about the Purdue Boilermakers' game with the Florida State Seminoles on Tuesday:

How to watch Florida State Seminoles at Purdue Boilermakers

Who: Florida State Seminoles (5-1) at No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (5-0)

Florida State Seminoles (5-1) at No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) When: 7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Nov. 30

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Nov. 30 Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind.

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind. TV: ESPN

ESPN Announcers: Jon Sciambi and Fran Fraschilla

Jon Sciambi and Fran Fraschilla Radio: Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette and 1260 AM in Indianapolis). Satellite: XM 196, SXM App 958

Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette and 1260 AM in Indianapolis). Satellite: XM 196, SXM App 958 Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman and Bobby Riddell

Rob Blackman and Bobby Riddell Latest Line: Purdue is an 11-point favorite over Florida State on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 143.5.

Purdue is an 11-point favorite over Florida State on the website. The over/under is 143.5. Last year's records: Purdue was 18-10 last season, and 13-6 in the Big Ten. in the postseason, Purdue lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, and then lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the South Region, falling to No. 13-seed North Texas 78-69 in overtime. Florida State was 18-7 a year ago, and 11-4 in the ACC. The Seminoles lost to Michigan 76-58 in the Sweet 16.

Purdue was 18-10 last season, and 13-6 in the Big Ten. in the postseason, Purdue lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, and then lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the South Region, falling to No. 13-seed North Texas 78-69 in overtime. Florida State was 18-7 a year ago, and 11-4 in the ACC. The Seminoles lost to Michigan 76-58 in the Sweet 16. Poll rankings: Purdue is ranked No. 2 in Week 4 of the Associated Press poll top-25 poll, and received nine first-place vote. The Boilermakers are also No. 2 in this week's Coaches poll.

Purdue is ranked No. 2 in Week 4 of the Associated Press poll top-25 poll, and received nine first-place vote. The Boilermakers are also No. 2 in this week's Coaches poll. Kenpom.com rankings: Purdue is No. 2 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Florida State is ranked No. 29 out of 353 teams.

Purdue-Florida State series history

Series history: Florida State leads the all-time series 4-0.

Florida State leads the all-time series 4-0. Purdue vs. Florida State: The last two meetings against Florida State have been decided by one (2018 ACC/Big Ten Challenge) and three points (2019 Emerald Coast Classic). Purdue has never played Florida State in Mackey Arena. The 0-4 record marks the most games against a single opponent without a win for the Boilermakers (tied with Cincinnati).

Recent Games

Purdue's last game: Purdue defeated Omaha in a blowout victory at Mackey Arena on Friday, Nov. 26. The team's 35-point lead at halftime was tied for the third-largest in program history. CLICK HERE

Purdue defeated Omaha in a blowout victory at Mackey Arena on Friday, Nov. 26. The team's 35-point lead at halftime was tied for the third-largest in program history. Florida State's last game: Florida State won a tight matchup with Boston University at home, squeaking out an 81-80 victory in overtime.

Meet the coaches

Meet Purdue coach Matt Painter: Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached once season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 361-184 record at Purdue (.662 winning percentage), and is 386-189 overall. He is 180-109 in Big Ten games.

Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached once season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 361-184 record at Purdue (.662 winning percentage), and is 386-189 overall. He is 180-109 in Big Ten games. Meet Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton: Leonard Hamilton is in his 20th season at Florida State, He has a 405-229 record at the school. He was the ACC coach of the year in 2009, 2012 and 2020, and has led the Seminoles to 16 total postseason appearances, including the 2019-20 season that was canceled due to COVID-19.

Projected starters

Projected Purdue starters: Zach Edey (7-foot-4 sophomore center), Caleb Furst (6-10 freshman forward), Sasha Stefanovic (6-5 senior guard), Jaden Ivey (6-4 sophomore guard) and Isaiah Thompson (6-1 junior guard).

Zach Edey (7-foot-4 sophomore center), Caleb Furst (6-10 freshman forward), Sasha Stefanovic (6-5 senior guard), Jaden Ivey (6-4 sophomore guard) and Isaiah Thompson (6-1 junior guard). Projected Florida State starters: Jalen Warley (6-foot-6 freshman guard), Caleb Mills (6-5 redshirt sophomore guard), Anthony Polite (6-6 redshirt senior guard), Malik Osborne. (6-9 redshirt senior) and John Butler (7-1 freshman forward).

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

FLORIDA STATE TO BE WITHOUT 3 PLAYERS: Florida State will be without three scholarship players when it plays No. 2 Purdue on Tuesday night at Mackey Arena. The Seminoles enter the matchup at 5-1 on the season. CLICK HERE

Florida State will be without three scholarship players when it plays No. 2 Purdue on Tuesday night at Mackey Arena. The Seminoles enter the matchup at 5-1 on the season. PURDUE RANKED SECOND IN AP POLL: Purdue basketball moved up to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll, matching the highest ranking in school history. The team was previously ranked No. 3 in the nation after claiming victories over North Carolina and Villanova in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament. CLICK HERE

Purdue basketball moved up to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll, matching the highest ranking in school history. The team was previously ranked No. 3 in the nation after claiming victories over North Carolina and Villanova in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament. BIG TEN/ACC CHALLENGE SCHEDULE: The Big Ten has dominated the Big Ten/ACC Challenge over the past dozen years, and conference pride is at stake once again with the annual event starting Monday. There are 14 games this year, two on Monday, and six more each on Tuesday and Wednesday. Here are all the game times and TV information, plus the latest on the point spreads. CLICK HERE

The Big Ten has dominated the Big Ten/ACC Challenge over the past dozen years, and conference pride is at stake once again with the annual event starting Monday. There are 14 games this year, two on Monday, and six more each on Tuesday and Wednesday. Here are all the game times and TV information, plus the latest on the point spreads. JADEN IVEY TO JOIN SASHA LIVE! PODCAST: Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey, a potential All-American candidate this season for Purdue's highly regarded basketball team, will join teammate Sasha Stefanovic for this week's episode of the Sasha Live! podcast. Fans are welcome to come to Mad Mushroom Pizza in West Lafayette to watch the 7 p.m. ET show live and get pictures and autographs afterward. CLICK HERE

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey, a potential All-American candidate this season for Purdue's highly regarded basketball team, will join teammate Sasha Stefanovic for this week's episode of the Sasha Live! podcast. Fans are welcome to come to Mad Mushroom Pizza in West Lafayette to watch the 7 p.m. ET show live and get pictures and autographs afterward. PURDUE HAMMERS OMAHA: Purdue raised its record to 6-0 last Friday with an easy 97-40 victory over Omaha at sold-out Mackey Arena. The team's 35-point lead at halftime was tied for the third-largest in program history. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!