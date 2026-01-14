Live Game Thread & Updates for No. 5 Purdue vs. Iowa

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — No. 5 Purdue closes out a three-game homestand on Wednesday night, hosting Iowa at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers are riding a seven-game winning streak, while the Hawkeyes are hoping to snap a two-game losing skid.

Wednesday's clash between Purdue and Iowa is the first of a home-and-home between the two conference teams this season. It also features two of the nation's top point guards in Braden Smith and Bennett Stirtz.

Purdue Boilermakers on SI will have live coverage from Mackey Arena. Refresh this page for the latest game updates, news, and analysis throughout the evening.

#5 Purdue vs. Iowa game blog

Availability report

Both Purdue and Iowa will be at full strength for Wednesday's game.

Tipoff between #5 Purdue and Iowa is set for 6:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on Big Ten Network.

How to watch #5 Purdue vs. Iowa

What : Big Ten Conference game

: Big Ten Conference game Date : Wednesday, Jan. 14

: Wednesday, Jan. 14 Tipoff time : 6:30 p.m. ET

: 6:30 p.m. ET Location : Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876 capacity)

: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876 capacity) TV : Big Ten Network

: Big Ten Network App : FOX Sports

: FOX Sports Announcers : Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Jordan Taylor (analyst), Andy Katz (reporter)

: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Jordan Taylor (analyst), Andy Katz (reporter) Radio : Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 211 or 196; View all listings: CLICK HERE

: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 211 or 196; View all listings: CLICK HERE Radio announcers : Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).

: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer). Live stats : Purdue.StatBroadcast.com

: Purdue.StatBroadcast.com All-time series : Purdue leads the all-time series vs Iowa 98-78

: Purdue leads the all-time series vs Iowa 98-78 ESPN Matchup Predictor: Purdue has an 82.9% chance to defeat Iowa

Preview

Wednesday's matchup between Iowa and No. 5 Purdue should be an interesting one because of the style of play. While both teams like to play at a slower tempo, the Hawkeyes really like to limit possessions and get after opponents on the defensive end. The Boilermakers also work through their offense, but are much more efficient in finding ways to score.

It's probably one of the premier point guard matchups in the Big Ten this season, with Smith taking on Stirtz. Smith is averaging 14.1 points and 9.8 assists per game, while Stirtz is logging 17.6 points and 5.1 assists per game. Both offenses run through the point guards, which should make Wednesday's battle even more interesting.

The Hawkeyes don't really have a second scoring option, but they have multiple guys capable of putting the ball in the basket. They're also shooting at a high level, hitting 51% of their shots from the floor and 37% of their three-point attempts. It's similar to Purdue's numbers.

Where the Boilermakers are different, though, is that they have clear options, obviously. The offense runs through Smith, but Loyer and CJ Cox can hit shots from the perimeter, while Cluff and Kaufman-Renn can bully teams in the post. Does Iowa have anyone who can handle that level of physicality down low?

Purdue may run into some issues with Iowa's defense, which means limiting turnovers will be critical. The Boilermakers also need to win the battle on the glass, because if not, the Hawkeyes can turn this one into an interesting game late.

