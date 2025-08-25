Mackey Magic: Numbers Illustrate Purdue Basketball's Home Court Success Since 2021-22
It's no secret that Mackey Arena provides Purdue with one of the best home-court advantages in college basketball. Some numbers shared by the official social media account of the basketball program may still surprise you.
The Purdue men's basketball social media team shared some numbers in a graphic regarding Purdue's success on its home floor. The data goes back to the start of the 2021-22 season. In that time, the Boilermakers own a 60-5 overall record, the third-best mark nationally in that time frame.
That also translates to a .923 win percentage. Pretty good, right?
Purdue is 35-5 against Big Ten opponents and 25-0 in nonconference games during that timeframe. The Boilers have recorded 26 wins by 20 points or more, as well.
Finally, the Boilermakers have shot a sizzling 40.1% from three-point range in home games since the start of the 2021-22 campaign. That's the best percentage for any team in college basketball during that window.
Fans have always provided a strong home-court advantage for Purdue, selling out 89 straight games. That number will exceed 100 this season, as the 2025-26 campaign is one of the most anticipated in history.
The Boilermakers return to Mackey Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 29 when it hosts UIndy in an exhibition game. Then, Purdue will host the regular-season opener against Evansville on Tuesday, Nov. 4.
