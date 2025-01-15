March Madness 2025: 11 Big Ten Teams Included in Mike DeCourcy's 'Bracket Forecast'
With conference play in full swing now, the March Madness picture is getting much more interesting. Over the next eight weeks, teams will try to boost their resumé to earn a spot in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. As it stands now, FOX college basketball analyst Mike DeCourcy believes 11 teams from the Big Ten will earn a spot in the field.
This week, DeCourcy released his latest "Bracket Forecast" for the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Right now, the hoops expert believes the SEC will have the most teams in the field with 12. The Big Ten is just one behind with 11.
Before taking a look at DeCourcy's projection for each Big Ten team, he also has two squads from the conference on the bubble. He has Indiana listed in the "First Four Out" category and Penn State included in the "Next Four Out."
Here's where DeCourcy has the 11 Big Ten teams included in his latest bracket projections (complete 68-team field included at bottom).
West Region
- No. 2 Oregon vs. No. 15 Utah Valley
- No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 UC Irvine
East Region
- No. 5 UConn vs. No. 12 Iowa/No. 12 New Mexico
- No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 11 Drake
- No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 Oklahoma
South Region
- No. 3 Michigan State vs. No. 14 South Alabama
- No. 5 Illinois vs. No. 12 McNeese State
- No. 7 Georgia vs. No. 10 Nebraska
- No. 8 Pitt vs. No. 9 UCLA
Midwest Region
- No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 Miami (Ohio)
- No. 7 Louisville vs. No. 10 Ohio State
