March Madness 2025: Game Announcers, Studio Hosts Revealed for NCAA Tournament
Announcer teams and studio crews for coverage of the 2025 NCAA Tournament have been revealed. Eight different broadcast teams and three separate studio crews will guide us through March Madness and the Final Four this year.
The lead announce team will be Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson, providing coverage of all rounds through the National Championship Game. Television coverage for the tournament will be available on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.
Here's the complete rundown of announcer teams and studio crews for this year's tournament.
Announce teams
- Announce Team 1: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter) — through National Championship Game
- Announce Team 2: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analyst), Stan Van Gundy (analyst), Lauren Shehadi (reporter) — through Regional Finals
- Announce Team 3: Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst), Allie LaForce (reporter) — through Regional Finals
- Announce Team 4: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (analyst), Evan Washburn (reporter) — through Regional Finals
- Announce Team 5: Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Jalen Rose (analyst), Andy Katz (reporter) — through Round 2
- Announce Team 6: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Jim Spanarkel (analyst), Jon Rothstein (reporter) — through Round 2
- Announce Team 7: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Deb Antonelli (analyst), Steve Smith (analyst), AJ Ross (reporter) — through Round 2
- Announce Team 8: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Brendan Haywood (analyst), Dana Jacobson (reporter) — through Round 2
- Rules analyst: Gene Steratore
Studio shows
Hosts: Ernie Johnson, Adam Lefkoe, Adam Zucker
Analysts: Clark Kellogg, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Candace Parker, Jay Wright, Seth Davis, Wally Szczerbiak
Game updates: Jamie Erdahl
