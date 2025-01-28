March Madness 2025: NCAA Announces Tipoff Time, TV Channel for National Championship
Fans wanting an earlier start time for the NCAA Tournament National Championship Game in men's basketball have been granted their wish. On Tuesday, the organization announced that it has scheduled tipoff for this year's pinnacle event earlier than in previous seasons.
The 2025 National Championship Game is scheduled for an 8:50 p.m. ET tipoff time. Per the NCAA's social media team, that's 30 minutes earlier than when it is typically scheduled. The game will air on CBS.
So, it's not exactly an "early" tipoff, but it is an "earlier" start time for the big game.
This year, the Final Four and National Championship Game will be played in San Antonio, Texas, with the Alamodome hosting the event. Semifinal games are scheduled for Saturday, April 5 and the championship will be on Monday, April 7.
The First Four round of the NCAA Tournament begins on Tuesday, March 18 and the Round of 64 starts on Thursday, March 20.
