EA Sports Hints at Return of College Basketball Video Game
College basketball is about to be "in the game" again. At least that's what gaming company EA Sports is teasing on social media, implying that it is planning to relaunch a college basketball video game in the near future.
In a short message posted on X Monday, EA Sports said "Bring the Madness. Let's run it back. #CBB #ItsInTheGame."
EA Sports has not produced a college basketball video game since releasing "NCAA Basketball 10" in November 2009. According to Pro Football Network, a new hoops game would be released ahead of the 2028-29 basketball season.
Interest in a new college basketball video game has grown in recent years, especially with EA Sports recreating its football game prior to the 2024 season.
Before the start of last year's college football season, EA Sports launched "College Football 25," the first video game of its kind in over a decade. For the first time in 11 years, a collegiate football game made its way to store shelves and was met with great enthusiasm.
Thanks to the success on the football side, EA Sports appears like it will test its luck with a new college basketball game. It may be a few years away, but the announcement on Monday has already stirred up plenty of excitement.
Reactions to return of college basketball video game
College basketball fans and video gamers were excited to learn about EA Sports' relaunch of the popular game this week. Here are just a handful of reactions from social media.
