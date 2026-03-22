Matt Painter Discusses Unique Opportunity to Play Ex-Boiler Camden Heide in Sweet 16

ST. LOUIS — A player Matt Painter coached in the Sweet 16 last season will now be wearing a different uniform when Purdue makes the trip to San Jose, Calif., next week. The second-seeded Boilermakers will face No. 11 seed Texas, with ex-Purdue wing Camden Heide wearing a burnt-orange jersey.

Maybe it's not that odd, considering the current landscape in college athletics. But it is unique, especially considering the winner will move on to the Elite Eight and the loser's season will end.

"It'll be different, right? You spend three years with somebody — we've obviously had that in the past when guys transfer and you compete against them," Painter told Grace Ybarra of KMOV 4.

Heide spent three seasons at Purdue, redshirting his first year and playing the last two years. Although he had a role for the Boilermakers last season, he decided to enter the transfer portal to look for a new opportunity following the 2024-25 campaign.

The decision Heide made to transfer after last year may have been a bit of a surprise to some, but Painter doesn't hold any hard feelings against his former player. He's just happy to see him have success.

"It's the No. 1 thing I talk about in recruiting and when guys are planning to transfer, it's your happiness," Painter said. "And if that's what you think is best for you, then so be it. I'm glad he's happy."

Heide hits clutch three for Texas

Texas Longhorns forward Camden Heide (5) celebrates with teammates. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

On Saturday night, Heide hit a big shot late in the game against Gonzaga to essentially seal a spot for Texas in the Sweet 16. With time winding down and the Longhorns leading 69-68, the junior hit a triple from the corner to give his team a three-point advantage with just seconds left.

Texas defeated Gonzaga 74-68 to advance to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

Not only was Heide's shot a clutch one for the Longhorns, it was similar to the one he hit last year in Purdue's Sweet 16 game against Houston in Indianapolis. He buried a late triple to tie the game at 60-60 before the Cougars scored a bucket with less than a second to play.

Painter was able to watch the second half and saw his former player knock down another clutch shot in a big moment.

"That was great. I was happy for him," Painter said with a smile. "Very similar to the shot he made last year against Houston in the corner. He was more open on this shot. Houston did a good job challenging — he hit a tough shot for us to put us in position, going down the stretch.

"I like Cam, I was happy for him."

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