How Purdue's Omer Mayer Performed in Israel's Win Over Finland in FIBA U20 EuroBasket
Omer Mayer continues to impress on the FIBA circuit this summer. On Sunday, the Purdue guard scored a game-high 19 points and led Israel to an 88-69 victory over Finland in group play of the FIBA U20 EuroBasket.
Mayer got hot early, starting the game with two three-pointers to get Israel going. He finished the first half with 17 points, connecting on five of his first seven shots from the floor.
The 6-foot-4 guard ended the contest with 19 points, six assists, and six rebounds in the victory. He was seven-of-15 from the floor and made five-of-nine attempts from behind the three-point line.
Mayer did struggle with turnovers, ending the game with six.
With Sunday's win over Finland, Israel is now 2-0 in group play of FIBA U20 EuroBasket. The team will play Poland on Monday at 8:30 a.m. ET in the final game of group play. Round of 16 action begins on Wednesday, July 16.
Mayer has proven to be a major difference-maker for Israel in both the FIBA U19 World Cup and FIBA U20 EuroBasket. When he's been on the floor, Israel owns a 5-1 record in the two events. The guard missed the final two games of the FIBA U19 World Cup due to a finger injury.
Israel went 1-1 without him.
In the first two games of the event, Mayer is averaging 13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per contest. The Purdue guard averaged 20 points per game in FIBA U19 World Cup.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
EDEY REPS PURDUE GEAR: Zach Edey decided to rep some Purdue gear while in Las Vegas for NBA Summer League action. The Memphis Grizzlies center recently underwent ankle surgery. CLICK HERE
HOW MAYER PERFORMED: Purdue guard Omer Mayer is playing with Israel in the FIBA U20 EuroBasket. Here's how the 6-foot-4 guard performed in Saturday's win over Spain. CLICK HERE
EDEY UNDERGOES ANKLE SURGERY: Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey is in Las Vegas this week for the NBA Summer League, and he's still in a walking boot after surgery on his left ankle in June. He said he's feeling good, but he's several months away from getting back on the court. CLICK HERE