LOOK: Zach Edey Reps Purdue Gear During NBA Summer League Action
Zach Edey may not be at Purdue any longer, but he's still a Boilermaker for life. The 7-foot-4 center was spotted repping some school gear ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies' NBA Summer League game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night in Las Vegas.
Just before tipoff, ESPN's cameras captured Edey wearing a Purdue Pete shirt while standing on the sidelines. The former Boilermaker is unable to participate, recently undergoing ankle surgery.
Boiler Suit Guys captured the image on shared the picture on social media.
Edey just completed his rookie season in the NBA, averaging 9.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. He was a first-team NBA All-Rookie Team selection.
Following his first season, Edey was expected to play a little bit in Summer League action, but sustained an ankle injury during the offseason. It required him to get surgery, which will keep him away from the court for an extended period of time.
"There's no exact timeline right now. I'm just doing all the rehabbing right now, and working hard at it,'' Edey told Purdue Boilermakers on SI in Las Vegas prior to the Grizzlies' game with the Boston Celtics. "It had to be done. I really needed it. That ankle has been giving me trouble for quite a while now, so I'm really optimistic that it'll be a lot stronger once I'm back to full-go.''
Edey was selected No. 9 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft following an outstanding career at Purdue. He was a two-time National Player of the Year and is the program's all-time leading scorer and rebounder.
It's pretty cool to see the NBA star continuing to rep the Boilermakers after his time in West Lafayette.
