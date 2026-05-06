Who Has Purdue Basketball Offered in the 2028 Recruiting Class?

Purdue is always looking ahead at future recruiting classes, trying to find players who best fit the program and help in the pursuit of Big Ten titles and Final Four appearances. The Boilers have been busy with the 2027 class, and several players have already earned offers. So far in the 2028 recruiting class, Matt Painter and his staff have extended offers to five prospects.

There is one unique caveat, though. Purdue actually landed a commitment from 6-foot-9 forward Jamyn Sondrup, a member of the 2026 recruiting class. However, because he plans to take a two-year mission, he will not join the Boilers' roster until the summer of 2028.

So, in a way, Purdue already has its first commitment of the 2028 recruiting class. Who else could join Sondrup in that group? Here is a rundown of the players the Boilers have already offered (rankings come from 247Sports).

A Purdue logo basketball shot during a free throw attempt. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Dylan Betts

Position : Center

: Center Height : 7-foot-3

: 7-foot-3 Ranking : No. 10

: No. 10 Star rating: 5-star

Although he has the size of a traditional center, Betts' versatility and mobility allow teams to run different offensive sets to create space. Yes, he's most effective in the post on both ends of the floor, but he also moves well without the basketball and comes off screens to get open looks at the basket. Defensively, he has good shot-blocking instinct and uses his length to disrupt shooters on the perimeter.

Betts still needs to improve as a post player when it comes to catching the basketball. He also has a good frame, but will need to add some weight and muscle for the next level. There is a lot of upside to Betts, one of the many reasons he's considered a top-10 prospect.

Erick Dampier Jr.

MRA center Erick Dampier, Jr. (25) cheers on the ground after scoring a basket. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Position : Center

: Center Height : 6-foot-10

: 6-foot-10 Ranking : No. 8

: No. 8 Star rating: 5-star

Dampier is a physical big man who doesn't mind the physicality of playing in the post. Because of his size, he often draws double- and triple-teams down low, forcing him to finish strong at the rim or find an opponent teammate. He's an excellent passer for a young post player, but can also bully players in the post, especially in one-on-one matchups. Dampier also runs the floor well, though he's not the fastest guy on the court.

Last season at Madison-Ridgeland Academy, Dampier averaged 15.9 points, 13.1 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 2.7 assists per game. He can rebound at a high level and would likely fit in well at Purdue at the four spot.

Tai Bell

Position : Guard

: Guard Height : 6-foot-3

: 6-foot-3 Ranking : No. 25

: No. 25 Star rating: 4-star

Bell is a dynamic scorer in the 2028 recruiting class, averaging 33.5 points per game as a sophomore at Mater Lakes Academy (Fla.). He can create his own shot off the dribble, can get to the rim, or make shots after coming off screens. The 6-foot-3 guard also has a nice floater.

What stands out most about Bell is his calm demeanor. He would often find himself in traffic, but he rarely panics and doesn't turn the basketball over. The guard either connects with a teammate, dribbles out of the trap and resets the offense or drives to the basket. In addition to his impressive scoring marks, Bell also averaged 7.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest.

Noah Washington

New Albany's Noah Washington (2), Mt. Vernon's Jamaree Collins (24) and New Albany's Seth Winslow (12) go for the ball. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Position : Guard

: Guard Height : 6-foot-5

: 6-foot-5 Ranking : No. 34

: No. 34 Star rating: 4-star

The New Albany product is a tremendous athlete and loves to get out in transition. He's at his best when pushing the pace and can get into fastbreak situations for an easy layup or dunk. Washington is also a quality three-point shooter and can get buckets off the dribble or can catch-and-shoot.

Washington is a high-level scorer who has good ball-handling skills. He can score from every level on the basketball court and doesn't mind the physicality when driving to the basket.

Xavier Skipworth

Position : Guard

: Guard Height : 6-foot-5

: 6-foot-5 Ranking : No. 26

: No. 26 Star rating: 4-star

Skipworth is a bigger guard who loves to play from the free-throw line and in. He likes to use his size to back people down and create separation. He also possesses a killer jab step to get just enough room to create a shot. The 6-foot-5 guard isn't a great three-point shooter, but he doesn't have to be. His skill set is driving to the basket or using his size to back other guards down on his way to the basket.

During last year's Capitol Hoops Summer League, Skipworth averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for Bullis. He shot 62.5% from the floor, an impressive number for a player who attempted 96 total shots. Skipworth is also an intelligent and effective defender, forcing opponents into turnovers or poor shot selections.

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