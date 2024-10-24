Matt Painter Talks Lineups, Expectations as Purdue Prepares for Creighton
Although it's a charity scrimmage, Purdue will have the opportunity to play an actual opponent this weekend. On Saturday, Matt Painter and the Boilermakers travel to Omaha for a matchup against Creighton.
It's the mark of a new year for Purdue, one without two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey. With nothing at stake, it also gives Painter and his staff an opportunity to tinker with lineups and experiment with style of play before the regular season tips on on Nov. 4.
For months, Purdue has been practicing against itself. Painter says having a game against an actual opponent should help a lot of the younger players on the roster.
"More than anything, having someone else guard what we're trying to do. Just like we're going to give them a different look of what they're trying to do," Painter said. "But also to get into a real game environment. I think that helps a lot of your young guys, guys who haven't been in that position before."
Greg McDermott's team will provide a fun, early challenge for Purdue, too. Primarily, the Bluejays will test the Boilermakers' defense with their fast-paced, high-volume shooting approach.
"Creighton is a very good offensive team. They run a lot of different things," he said. "They lost a couple key pieces, but he's always done a great job in reloading and playing to their strengths. They score the ball. You make mistakes, they're going to run it to the other end and score."
As far as lineups are concerned, Painter is hoping to get a few things figured out in Saturday's game. Right now, there's still a little uncertainty.
Painter did confirm that guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer and forward Trey Kaufman-Renn would be starters. There's also a good chance that Cam Heide is a consisten starter throughout the year, but nothing has been set in stone.
"I haven't really landed anywhere," Painter said. "Obviously Braden, Fletch and Trey Kaufman-Renn will start. I like a lot of different looks, but it kind of depends on us, kind of depends on our team, depends on our opponent at times. So, we'll see. There isn't a great deal of separation on our front line."
With Edey out of the mix, Purdue has a lot of different options at the forward/center position. In addition to Kaufman-Renn, the Boilers could also utilize senior Caleb Furst, sophomore Will Berg, or freshmen Daniel Jacobsen or Raleigh Burgess.
But the bigs aren't the only topic of interest. Painter has also said he plans to use a "small ball" lineup — putting Kaufman-Renn at the center position and playing a more athletic style. How much will it be a part of Purdue's scheme this year? That's still up in the air.
"Yeah, I'm definitely going to play it. I don't know how much," he said. "I've put Cam with (Smith, Loyer and Kaufman-Renn) in practice ... I like it offensively, I don't know how much I like it defensively."
It may only be a charity exhibition game, but there are plenty of things to watch when Purdue plays Creighton on Saturday.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PURDUE WON BEFORE EDEY: Yes, Zach Edey played a major role in Purdue's success over the last four years. But the Boilermakers had a tradition of winning before his arrival. CLICK HERE
RHOADES WANTS TO BUILD PURDUE-LIKE CULTURE: Entering his second year at Penn State, men's basketball coach Mike Rhoades says he's "unapologetic" about his desire to building a winning program that mirrors teams like Purdue and Michigan State. CLICK HERE