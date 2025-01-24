Matt Painter Talks Unique Challenge Purdue Faces vs. Michigan's Big Men
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — It's been a rarity over the last several years when Purdue hasn't been the biggest team on the basketball court. On Friday, the Boilermakers will face a unique challenge, battling two 7-footers in Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf when Michigan arrives at Mackey Arena.
Goldin and Wolf enter Friday's contest as two of the top players in the Big Ten. Their size, skill and versatility has been a huge reason behind Michigan's success this season, sitting at 14-4 on the year and 6-1 in conference play.
Purdue coach Matt Painter says defending those two guys is going to be a challenge, but hopes his team's experience as a bigger team in previous seasons has prepared them for the matchup.
"A lot of times we've been a bigger team than other people, so we kind of know how people go against that, but it's easier said than done," Painter said. "Whether somebody has a bigger lineup or a smaller lineup, the emphasis is the quality of the lineup ... those two guys are quality players.
"Those guys are able to make individual plays, able to play inside and outside and then putting you in a bind."
One of the unique aspects of Michigan's offense is its 4-5 pick-and-roll, utilizing the size and athleticism of both Goldin and Wolf. It's been a difficult play for teams to defend, especially those who are undersized.
In 20 years at Purdue, Painter doesn't believe he's ever had to plan for a situation quite like that.
"I don't believe so — never with two guys of that size," he said. "You've got to be able to handle them from driving. You've got to be able to handle them from passing it and making those plays. That's the key to be able to keep them out of the paint."
What makes Michigan's bigs even tougher to guard is their ability to pass the basketball and shoot behind the 3-point line. Goldin is knocking down shots from long distance at a 56.3% clip. Wolf is the team's second-leading passer, averaging 3.9 assists per contest.
Those skills make Michigan a tough cover for any opponent.
"He does a great job of passing, I think that's the thing," Painter said. "He's a high-turnover guy, but he also gets a lot of assists and causes a lot of problems. He gets fouled a lot, gets other people in positions where they get fouled. So, he's creating a lot more than it looks like at times because it's so unique for the help (defense)."
Both Goldin and Wolf are considered top candidates to take home Big Ten Player of the Year honors. Can Purdue quiet their campaign on Friday night?
