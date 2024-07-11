Men of Mackey Announces Newest Roster Addition for 2024 TBT

We are excited to announce power forward @MbackeDiong from @UCF_MBB & @TheRunninRebels has committed! Welcome to the team!



➡️ '21-22: led UCF with a 58.8 FG%

➡️ '21-22: 7 games with 3+ blocks

➡️ '20-21: 8.9 ppg and 7.4 rpg at UNLV

➡️ Former teammate of @WorldStarDave at UNLV pic.twitter.com/pUBRdPOA4l