Michigan Coach Dusty May on Purdue's Mackey Arena: 'More Impressive Than I Thought'
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Paint Crew and crowd at Mackey Arena did its job on Friday night when No. 11 Purdue hosted No. 21 Michigan in a key Big Ten showdown. The environment in West Lafayette was so impressive that even Wolverines coach Dusty May gave Boiler Nation a shoutout.
Purdue had very little trouble with Michigan in Friday night's game, posting a 91-64 win and never trailing in the game. The Boilers played extremely well on both ends of the court, but May said the crowd was also a factor in the struggles the Wolverines endured.
"Until you feel it in this environment — I mean, you couldn't communicate, couldn't hear yourself when the crowd got really into it," May said. "And, obviously, that has an affect on athletics, sports, basketball, whatever the case. It was more impressive than I thought, but it's been a long time since I've been here.
"I've been on the wrong side of a few of these in this building and it's not fun."
Mackey Arena is considered among the top venues in college basketball, providing Purdue with a great home-court advantage. It proved beneficial for the Boilers on Friday, pulling off a big win and taking over second place in the Big Ten standings.
The crowd deserves a lot of credit for their efforts on Friday night, but the guys on the floor played pretty well, too. Braden Smith scored 24 points, dished out 10 assists, grabbed seven rebounds and recorded four steals. Fletcher Loyer scored 18 points and Trey Kaufman-Renn added 15.
Freshman CJ Cox had a big game on both ends of the floor, as well, scoring 11 points and forcing three steals. As a team, Purdue forced Michigan into 22 total turnovers, which included 14 steals.
It was a nice bounce-back game for Purdue, which was coming off a home-court loss to Ohio State on Tuesday. That defeat ended the team's 26-game winning streak inside Mackey Arena.
Purdue will conclude its three-game homestand on Friday, Jan. 31 when it hosts in-state rival Indiana. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from West Lafayette and the game will air on FOX.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PURDUE'S RECORD VS. TOP-25: No team in college basketball has a better record against top-25 opponents than Purdue. With Friday's win over No. 21 Michigan, the Boilers are now 23-9. CLICK HERE
EDEY THE ENFORCER: Zach Edey has become an "enforcer" for the Memphis Grizzlies, according to teammate Ja Morant. That was on full display in Saturday's game vs. the Utah Jazz. CLICK HERE
DUKE FANS SHOW LOVE FOR GILLIS: Mason Gillis was a huge reason for No. 2 Duke's win over Wake Forest on Saturday, finishing the game with 11 points and six rebounds in a 63-56 victory. CLICK HERE
PURDUE HAD DIFFERENT LOOK: Michigan coach Dusty May gave a lot of credit to Purdue's competitiveness on Friday night, saying the Boilermakers had a "different look" vs. the Wolverines. CLICK HERE