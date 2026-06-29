Multiple Former Boilers Found NBA Success as 2nd-Round Picks

During last week's NBA Draft, both Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn were selected in the second round. The former Purdue stars are hoping to be the next group of successful Boilers in the league.

When it comes to the draft, there isn't a ton of stock put into second-round picks. However, Purdue has actually produced some very successful players taken late in the draft, or even one who wasn't selected at all.

So, there may be some skepticism surrounding Smith and Kaufman-Renn, but plenty of Boilers have enjoyed strong careers as second-round selections. Can the most recent Purdue grads add to the list?

Brian Cardinal

Dallas Mavericks forward Brian Cardinal (35) looks to pass. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Draft — 2nd round, No. 44 overall by the Detroit Pistons (2000)

— 2nd round, No. 44 overall by the Detroit Pistons (2000) Years — 2000-2012

— 2000-2012 Teams — Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards, Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks

Cardinal's hustle is remembered well at Mackey Arena, a skill that doesn't always translate to the NBA. The 6-foot-8 forward made it work at the professional level, though, earning the nickname "The Custodian" because of his willingness to do anything to help his team win.

The former Boiler enjoyed a 12-year career in the NBA and averaged 4.6 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. All of his efforts paid off massively in 2011, helping the Dallas Mavericks to an NBA championship.

Carl Landry

Philadelphia 76ers forward Carl Landry (7) reacts after his off balance shot goes in. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Draft — 2nd round, No. 31 overall by the Seattle SuperSonics (2007)

— 2nd round, No. 31 overall by the Seattle SuperSonics (2007) Years — 2007-2016

— 2007-2016 Teams — Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Hornets, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers

Landry just missed out on earning a first-round selection, but he still had a successful nine-year run in the NBA. Although he was drafted by the Seattle SuperSonics, he never suited up for the franchise and his career actually began with the Houston Rockets. He earned NBA All-Rookie Team honors in 2008 after averaging 9.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per contest.

Four times in his career, Landry averaged double-digit scoring totals and played a key role on multiple playoff teams. The former Purdue big man averaged 10.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game in nine NBA seasons.

E'Twaun Moore

New Orleans Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore (55) dribbles the ball. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Draft — 2nd round, No. 55 overall by the Boston Celtics (2011)

— 2nd round, No. 55 overall by the Boston Celtics (2011) Years — 2011-2021

— 2011-2021 Teams — Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix Suns

A late selection in the second round in 2011, Moore didn't really find his rhythm until he played for the Orlando Magic, beginning in the 2012-13 season. He played in 75 games and made 21 starts and averaged 7.8 points, 2.7 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game. Statistically, Moore's best season came in the 2017-18 campaign with the New Orleans Hornets, where he averaged 12.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He started in 80 of 82 games.

Moore started in 191 career games and played in nearly 600 contests at the NBA level. He turned a second-round selection into a 10-year career and ended averaging 7.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Brad Miller

Chicago Bulls center Brad Miller (left) gives a high five to teammate. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Draft — Undrafted (1998)

— Undrafted (1998) Years — 1999-2012

— 1999-2012 Teams — Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves

Miller is the "honorable mention" of this list, because he was not selected in his 1998 draft class. Instead, he went from an undrafted free agent to a two-time NBA All-Star, an impressive accomplishment for the former Boiler big man.

The 7-footer had a 14-year NBA career and made the playoffs eight times during his time in the league. He was an All-Star in 2003 and 2004, earning spots with the Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings. During the 2003-04 campaign in Sacramento, Miller averaged the only double-double of his career. Miller started in 598 regular-season games, 21 playoff contests and posted a career average of 11.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

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