What is Purdue's History with the NBA Draft?

The 2026 NBA Draft has arrived and four former Boilermakers are hoping to hear their names called. Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Fletcher Loyer and Oscar Cluff are all pursuing an opportunity to continue their basketball careers.

Before the NBA Draft begins, though, why not take a look at Purdue's history in the annual event. The program has produced 52 NBA/ABA selections, with 10 of those picks playing for current head coach Matt Painter.

Could that number increase this week? We'll find out soon enough. The first round of the NBA Draft will air on Tuesday, June 23 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC. The second round is scheduled for Wednesday, June 24 at 8 p.m. ET and will air solely on ESPN.

10 players selected from the Matt Painter era

Philadelphia 76ers forward Carl Landry (7) reacts after an off-balance shot. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Since Painter took over the program in 2005, there have been 10 Boilermakers selected in the NBA Draft. The first was Carl Landry, who was picked No. 31 overall by the Seattle Supersonics, then traded to the Houston Rockets. Zach Edey was the most recent, going No. 9 overall to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Here's the rundown of players from the Painter era who have been selected in the NBA Draft:

2007 — Carl Landry (No. 31 to Seattle Supersonics)

2011 — JaJuan Johnson (No. 27 to New Jersey Nets)

2011 — E'Twaun Moore (No. 55 to Boston Celtics)

2012 — Robbie Hummel (No. 58 to Minnesota Timberwolves)

2016 — AJ Hammons (No. 46 to Dallas Mavericks)

2017 — Caleb Swanigan (No. 26 to Portland Trailblazers)

2018 — Vincent Edwards (No. 52 to Houston Rockets)

2019 — Carsen Edwards (No. 33 to Philadelphia 76ers)

2022 — Jaden Ivey (No. 5 to Detroit Pistons)

2024 — Zach Edey (No. 9 to Memphis Grizzlies)

How many first-round selections has Purdue produced?

Jaden Ivey (Purdue) shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Since 1959, Purdue has had 10 first-round selections in the NBA/ABA Draft. In that span, two Boilermakers have been taken with the No. 1 overall selection in the NBA Draft: Joe Barry Carroll (1980) and Glenn Robinson (1994).

Dave Schellhase — Round 1, Pick No. 10 in 1966 (Chicago Bulls)

Herman Gilliam — Round 1, Pick No. 8 in 1969 (Cincinnati Royals)

Joe Barry Carroll — Round 1, Pick No. 1 in 1980 (Golden State Warriors)

Keith Edmonson — Round 1, Pick No. 10 in 1982 (Atlanta Hawks)

Russell Cross — Round 1, Pick No. 6 in 1983 (Golden State Warriors)

Glenn Robinson — Round 1, Pick No. 1 in 1994 (Milwaukee Bucks)

JaJuan Johnson — Round 1, Pick No. 27 in 2011 (New Jersey Nets)

Caleb Swanigan — Round 1, Pick No. 26 in 2017 (Portland Trailblazers)

Jaden Ivey — Round 1, Pick No. 5 in 2022 (Detroit Pistons)

Zach Edey — Round 1, Pick No. 9 in 2024 (Memphis Grizzlies)

Purdue hasn't had multiple selections in over a decade

Purdue Boilermakers guard E'Twaun Moore (left) and forward JaJuan Johnson (center). | Dennis Wierzbicki-Imagn Images

The one drought Purdue is hoping to snap this week is having multiple players selected in the same NBA Draft. That hasn't happened in over a decade.

JaJuan Johnson (New Jersey Nets) and E'Twaun Moore (Boston Celtics) were both selected in the 2011 NBA Draft. That's the last time Purdue has had multiple players selected in the same draft. Could that change this year?

In its history, Purdue has produced multiple draft picks in the same class 13 times, dating back to 1947. The Boilermakers have never had three or more players taken in the same draft.

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