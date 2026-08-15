Why Cavaliers’ Trade of Dennis Schröder to Hornets Is More Significant Than It Seems

As the NBA offseason winds down, the Cavaliers made a deal on Friday that could help the team further improve its roster after LeBron James spurned his hometown team to join the 76ers.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Cleveland traded guard Dennis Schröder and cash to the Hornets in exchange for another point guard in Tre Mann. Schröder landed with the Cavs at last season’s trade deadline ahead of Cleveland’s push to the Eastern Conference finals. Now, the veteran guard lands on his sixth team in three years and joins a Charlotte group that pivoted to Coby White in the backcourt after trading LaMelo Ball to the Timberwolves.

After the Cavs were swept by the eventual champion Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals, star trade deadline acquisition James Harden declined his player option for next season to aid Cleveland’s pursuit of James. Harden remains a free agent after the NBA’s all-time leading scorer chose Philadelphia, but the assumption remains that Harden will stay in Cleveland on a new deal.

The Eastern Conference improved outside of Philly, too. The Heat landed Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Haliburton will return for the Pacers and Kawhi Leonard is on the verge of a reunion with Toronto pending a lingering league investigation. Although Cleveland still has Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen (plus Harden, presumably), its offseason has underwhelmed otherwise. The Cavs lost Dean Wade to the Sixers and Keon Ellis to the Nets in free agency. The franchise brought in Mario Hezonja, but an unresolved Harden situation and a failed pursuit of James amid a suddenly stacked East puts Cleveland’s standing in question.

With some unanswered offseason questions around the league, however, Cleveland has remained a consistent suitor for restricted free agents in stalled conversations and other available impact players. Although Friday’s Schröder trade appeared small on the surface, the move could help the Cavs significantly improve as soon as next season.

What the Cavaliers’ Dennis Schröder trade could signify

The Cavs acquired Dennis Schröder from the Kings at last season’s trade deadline | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schröder signed a three-year, $44.4 million contract with the Kings last offseason. Cleveland took on that contract at the trade deadline, which lines up the veteran guard to make $14.8 million in the upcoming season and $15.5 million in 2027–28.

Mann’s contract is at a much more affordable $8 million for next season with an $8 million team option the Cavs will have to decide on a year from now. Cleveland can wipe Mann’s salary from its books next season if the franchise decides to move on in favor of cap flexibility. And in the upcoming season, the Cavs saved $6.8 million on their cap sheet compared to Schröder’s salary.

According to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks, the move put Cleveland $32 million below the first apron and $44 million under the second apron without accounting for a potential Harden contract. After Friday’s trade, Charania reported that the Cavs remain in constant communication with Harden’s camp on a new deal while the team strongly pursues two top targets: Peyton Watson and Jonathan Kuminga. Watson is a restricted free agent, which allows the Nuggets to match any offer sheet he signs with another team. Due to Denver’s difficult financial situation, though, the franchise could pursue a sign-and-trade that brings back assets for Watson.

Kuminga is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He has the freedom to sign anywhere he pleases, but he’s interested in a significant long-term deal that may not be out there for him. A strange breakup with the Warriors and health issues while with the Hawks—who traded for him at last season’s trade deadline—play a role in Kuminga’s market. With the offseason dwindling, the most likely option is a one-year, prove-it deal.

Cleveland could certainly offer that with more wiggle room after it saved $6.8 million by sending Schröder to Charlotte. The small trade was undoubtedly a move that sets up another move. Harden seems to be included in the Cavs’ plans, as we assumed throughout the offseason, we just have to see what else team president Koby Altman has up his sleeve.

Max Strus is another trade candidate for Cleveland as his expiring $16.7 million contract would create an even bigger pathway to pursue Watson and/or Kuminga to round out the roster.

Why the Hornets traded for Dennis Schröder

Coby White signed a new contract with the Hornets as the lead guard next to Brandon Miller | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the other end of the deal, the Hornets looked for guard depth after the franchise decided to part ways with Ball and Miles Bridges to build around a core of Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel. Charlotte improved its depth by adding Naz Reid, Grayson Allen and Royce O’Neale through the Ball and Bridges trades.

White re-signed on a three-year, $74 million extension to become the Hornets’ starting point guard. After White, Charlotte drafted Texas Tech guard Christian Anderson with the 18th pick of the draft. Before Friday’s trade, White, Mann and Anderson were the true point guards on the roster. The addition of Schröder brings an upgrade from Mann and a high-level backup guard behind White, which gives Anderson more leeway to transition to the next level at just 20 years old.

As Charlotte tries to compete for the playoffs after its best season in recent memory, guard depth off the bench is critical. Schröder answers that question, even if he comes at a heftier price.

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